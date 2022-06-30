GET TO KNOW: Safety Kerby Joseph

Jun 30, 2022 at 08:13 AM

Nickname?

Kerby Joseph: J Kerb, KJ

Hometown?

Joseph: Orlando, Florida

If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?

Joseph: We're going to the amusement parks, man. You got Disney World, Universal. If we're going to Tampa you got Busch Gardens over there. Sea World, Aquatica, Volcano Bay. Y'all will love that.

College major?

Joseph: Community Health

Favorite TV show?

Joseph: Supernatural

Favorite emoji?

Joseph: Laughing emoji

Favorite meal?

Joseph: Chicken

Any hidden talents?

Joseph: It ain't hidden no more, but I can do a lot of flips - all types of flips - front flips, backflips, side flips, aerial flips, cartwheel flips.

If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?

Joseph: Community outreach

Get to know: Safety Kerby Joseph

View photos of Lions third-round pick Kerby Joseph from the 2022 offseason.

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 19, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
1 / 18

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 19, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 18

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 18

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 18

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 16, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 18

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 16, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 18

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 18

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 18

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 18

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 18

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 18

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
12 / 18

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 18

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 16, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 18

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 16, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 18

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 18

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 18

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
18 / 18

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

If you could have any super power, what would it be?

Joseph: Telekinesis

If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?

Joseph: I'd be a wide receiver. I get to score touchdowns.

Favorite place to travel?

Joseph: I don't know. I haven't been anywhere yet. I gotta go to Dubai.

Proudest accomplishment so far?

Joseph: I got here. I fulfilled my lifelong dream of being an NFL player, and I'm just so thankful for this moment.

One person you'd like to meet?

Joseph: It's mostly football players. I wanna see Jalen Ramsey, I wanna see Jaire Alexander, Tyrann Mathieu, Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams ... a whole bunch of them.

Favorite athlete of all time?

Joseph: Ed Reed

Related Content

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: 'Calm his world down': Lions coaches look to simplify role, maximize James Houston's athleticism

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions LBs coach optimistic there will be more in store for Derrick Barnes in Year 2

news

By the numbers: Lions 2022 draft class

Tim Twentyman takes a look at some interesting statistics for each of the Detroit Lions' draft picks.

news

Detroit Lions 2022 Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage

2022 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage will open at the team's headquarters and training facility in Allen Park for a 16th-straight year beginning July 30.

Advertising