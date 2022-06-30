Get to know: Safety Kerby Joseph

Nickname?
Kerby Joseph: J Kerb, KJ
Hometown?
Joseph: Orlando, Florida
If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?
Joseph: We're going to the amusement parks, man. You got Disney World, Universal. If we're going to Tampa you got Busch Gardens over there. Sea World, Aquatica, Volcano Bay. Y'all will love that.
College major?
Joseph: Community Health
Favorite TV show?
Joseph: Supernatural
Favorite emoji?
Joseph: Laughing emoji
Favorite meal?
Joseph: Chicken
Any hidden talents?
Joseph: It ain't hidden no more, but I can do a lot of flips - all types of flips - front flips, backflips, side flips, aerial flips, cartwheel flips.
If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?
Joseph: Community outreach
View photos of Lions third-round pick Kerby Joseph from the 2022 offseason.
If you could have any super power, what would it be?
Joseph: Telekinesis
If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?
Joseph: I'd be a wide receiver. I get to score touchdowns.
Favorite place to travel?
Joseph: I don't know. I haven't been anywhere yet. I gotta go to Dubai.
Proudest accomplishment so far?
Joseph: I got here. I fulfilled my lifelong dream of being an NFL player, and I'm just so thankful for this moment.
One person you'd like to meet?
Joseph: It's mostly football players. I wanna see Jalen Ramsey, I wanna see Jaire Alexander, Tyrann Mathieu, Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams ... a whole bunch of them.
Favorite athlete of all time?
Joseph: Ed Reed