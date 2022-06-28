GET TO KNOW: Defensive end Josh Paschal

Jun 28, 2022 at 08:04 AM

Nickname?

Josh Paschal: JP

Hometown?

Paschal: Upper Marlboro, Maryland

If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?

Paschal: Oooh, I'd say to get some breakfast at Mrs. Kay's

College major?

Paschal: Family Science

Favorite movie?

Paschal: The Dark Knight Rises

Favorite emoji?

Paschal: The football

Favorite meal?

Paschal: Chipotle

What would your entrance music be?

Paschal: I'm gonna go different. I'm gonna put some gospel music on. 'Never Would've Made It.'

Get to know: Defensive end Josh Paschal

View photos of Lions second-round pick Josh Paschal from the 2022 offseason.

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 19, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 19, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Courtney Ryder/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Courtney Ryder/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 19, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 19, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Any hidden talents?

Paschal: I can cook a little bit. I can cook anything - chicken, any type of pasta - whether it's something fancy or just some Alfredo, seafood, all that type of stuff.

If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?

Paschal: Coaching

If you could have any super power, what would it be?

Paschal: To fly. I want to see the world.

If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?

Paschal: Quarterback

Favorite place to travel?

Paschal: See that's the thing. I want to see the world, so I think Italy to start. I haven't been there yet but that's where I want to travel to.

Proudest accomplishment so far?

Paschal: Beating cancer

One person you'd like to meet?

Paschal: Denzel Washington

Favorite athlete of all time?

Paschal: Michael Jordan

