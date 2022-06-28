Get to know: Defensive end Josh Paschal

Nickname?
Josh Paschal: JP
Hometown?
Paschal: Upper Marlboro, Maryland
If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?
Paschal: Oooh, I'd say to get some breakfast at Mrs. Kay's
College major?
Paschal: Family Science
Favorite movie?
Paschal: The Dark Knight Rises
Favorite emoji?
Paschal: The football
Favorite meal?
Paschal: Chipotle
What would your entrance music be?
Paschal: I'm gonna go different. I'm gonna put some gospel music on. 'Never Would've Made It.'
View photos of Lions second-round pick Josh Paschal from the 2022 offseason.
Any hidden talents?
Paschal: I can cook a little bit. I can cook anything - chicken, any type of pasta - whether it's something fancy or just some Alfredo, seafood, all that type of stuff.
If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?
Paschal: Coaching
If you could have any super power, what would it be?
Paschal: To fly. I want to see the world.
If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?
Paschal: Quarterback
Favorite place to travel?
Paschal: See that's the thing. I want to see the world, so I think Italy to start. I haven't been there yet but that's where I want to travel to.
Proudest accomplishment so far?
Paschal: Beating cancer
One person you'd like to meet?
Paschal: Denzel Washington
Favorite athlete of all time?
Paschal: Michael Jordan