By the numbers: Lions 2022 draft class

Jun 29, 2022
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Detroit's newest class of rookies got their introduction into the NFL this offseason during OTAs and minicamp. The competition level will ramp up in training camp, and they better be ready to elevate their games.

While the rookies start their NFL experience for real when the pads come on in camp and the preseason begins, let's take a look back at some interesting numbers and statistics for the Lions 2022 draft class of eight players and some of the undrafted rookies:

4: Touchdowns of 70-plus yards recorded by Lions first-round pick wide receiver Jameson Williams last year at Alabama. He had 11 of the 12 longest plays for the Crimson Tide offense last season.

5: Interceptions recorded by third-round pick Kerby Joseph as a safety for Illinois last year. He was one of only 12 FBS players to finish with at least five interceptions in 2021. Joseph had at least one takeaway in seven of the Illini's 12 contests last season.

6: The total number of college football seasons played by cornerback Chase Lucas at Arizona State. Five of those years were spent as a starter, playing in 53 games with 49 starts.

7: Undrafted rookie tackle Obinna Eze has only been playing football for seven years after coming to the US from Nigeria to first pursue a basketball career.

13.4: Average yards per reception during his college career at San Jose St. for undrafted tight end Derrick Deese Jr.

24.5: The number of tackles for loss for Jackson State edge rusher and Lions sixth-round pick James Houston. That number ranked top three in FCS football last season. He also chipped in 16.5 sacks.

37.0: Total number of tackles for loss for second-round pick Josh Paschal during his Kentucky career. That ties Bud Dupree for third all-time in school history.

120: Combined quarterback pressures for No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson over his last two healthy seasons at Michigan in 2019 and 2021. He also notched 18.5 sacks during that span.

398: Total tackles for Lions sixth-round pick Malcolm Rodriguez during the last four years as a starting linebacker at Oklahoma State.

1,000: Undrafted rookie wide receiver Josh Johnson was one of only three players in the American Athletic Conference to finish with over 1,000 receiving yards last season.

1,000-plus: Points scored as a four-year starter for Union High School's basketball team for tight end James Mitchell, a fifth-round pick by the Lions out of Virginia Tech.

1,500: Williams became just the third Alabama receiver to reach 1,500 receiving yards in a season for the Crimson Tide, joining DeVonta Smith (1,856) and Amari Cooper (1,727).

3,667: Passing yards as a senior quarterback in high school with 43 touchdowns for Rodriguez. He was also a hybrid linebacker/safety and earned Oklahoma high school defensive player of the year honors. He's an amazing athlete.

