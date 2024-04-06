 Skip to main content
Advertising

Road to the Draft

Presented by

2024 NFL Draft preview: 5 edge rushers that could interest Lions

Apr 06, 2024 at 07:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

When it comes to getting after the quarterback, the Detroit Lions have one of the best in the business in Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson, who had 11.5 sacks, led the league in quarterback hits (23) and was second behind Micah Parsons (69) with 67 quarterback hurries last season.

The Lions got some help for Hutchinson in free agency in signing veteran Marcus Davenport, who head coach Dan Campbell thinks will be a terrific complement on the other side.

"Really what you're getting is you're getting an athletic, explosive player with length," Campbell said of Davenport at the Annual League Meetings last week. "He plays hard and I think a lot of it is, 'Who is this guy opposite of Hutch that can really crush the pocket and close it down? And whether he makes it or sends it to Hutch was really a lot of what this is."

A healthy James Houston returning for Year 3 after missing almost all of last season with a broken leg will be good for Detroit's edge rush as well.

But coaches and general managers say it all the time that teams can never have too many pass rushers and that's the case in Detroit too. Detroit was among the league leaders in quarterback hurries last season, but their 41 sacks ranked 23rd. Sacks are drive-wrecking plays and the Lions need more of them. Detroit forced 32 three and out drives last season, the third fewest in the NFL.

This draft is highlighted by quarterbacks and receivers, and teams looking to add more impact players on defense are going to benefit from good defensive players being pushed back in the draft. The Lions certainly hope that's the case and they have options when they are on the clock, which is currently at pick No. 29.

2024 NFL Draft preview: Edge rushers

View photos of the top edge rusher prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Kansas defensive lineman Austin Booker runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
1 / 22

Kansas defensive lineman Austin Booker runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kansas defensive lineman Austin Booker runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
2 / 22

Kansas defensive lineman Austin Booker runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell (41) eyes the offense during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)
3 / 22

Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell (41) eyes the offense during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)

Michelle Haas Hutchins/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell (41) lines up for a play against Middle Tennessee during the second half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
4 / 22

Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell (41) lines up for a play against Middle Tennessee during the second half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Christian defensive lineman Jalyx Hunt runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
5 / 22

Houston Christian defensive lineman Jalyx Hunt runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston Christian defensive lineman Jalyx Hunt runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
6 / 22

Houston Christian defensive lineman Jalyx Hunt runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive end Adisa Isaac (20) rushes against Indiana tight end Bradley Archer (82) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
7 / 22

Penn State defensive end Adisa Isaac (20) rushes against Indiana tight end Bradley Archer (82) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive lineman Adisa Isaac runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
8 / 22

Penn State defensive lineman Adisa Isaac runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Western Michigan defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
9 / 22

Western Michigan defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Western Michigan defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
10 / 22

Western Michigan defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu (15) runs during an NCAA football game against Washington State on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)
11 / 22

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu (15) runs during an NCAA football game against Washington State on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Coastal Carolina Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
12 / 22

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Coastal Carolina Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) rushes against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
13 / 22

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) rushes against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) pass rushes against Rutgers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov.18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
14 / 22

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) pass rushes against Rutgers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov.18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson (6) against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
15 / 22

Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson (6) against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson (6) reacts after a tackle against Ohio State during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
16 / 22

Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson (6) reacts after a tackle against Ohio State during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington defensive end Bralen Trice (8) looks towards Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. Washington won 35-28. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
17 / 22

Washington defensive end Bralen Trice (8) looks towards Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. Washington won 35-28. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington defensive end Bralen Trice during an NCAA college football game against Stanford in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
18 / 22

Washington defensive end Bralen Trice during an NCAA college football game against Stanford in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Jeff Chiu/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner (15) runs during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)
19 / 22

Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner (15) runs during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)

Michelle Haas Hutchins/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner (15) celebrates after stopping Georgia's offense during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game in Atlanta, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)
20 / 22

Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner (15) celebrates after stopping Georgia's offense during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game in Atlanta, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

Mike Stewart/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse (5) rushes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
21 / 22

Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse (5) rushes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse (5) works against Syracuse offensive lineman Enrique Cruz Jr. (70) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
22 / 22

Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse (5) works against Syracuse offensive lineman Enrique Cruz Jr. (70) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Edge class draft strength: Depth. When the Lions drafted Hutchinson No. 2 overall a couple years back edge rushers went No. 1, No. 2 and No. 5. There are some arguments among draft analysts as to who the top edge rusher is in this draft but there's a chance they don't go in the top 10 because of the quarterback and wide receiver class.

NFL media analyst Daniel Jeremiah lists seven edge rushers among his Top 50 players in this draft class.

Lions edge depth chart: Hutchinson, Davenport, Houston, Josh Paschal, John Cominsky, Mathieu Betts.

Lions edge draft priority: Moderate. The Lions have a pretty diverse edge room after the addition of Davenport. It's filled with length, power, speed and versatility. Still, adding another dynamic edge player to put in that rotation could really push up the sack production and Detroit's ability to consistently affect the quarterback in the pass game and set an edge in the run to another level.

Five edge rushers who could fit the Lions:

1. Dallas Turner, Alabama

6-3, 247. 4.46 40-yard dash (1.54 10-yard split).

The SEC Defensive Player of the Year is long and athletic with explosive traits. His 40 time at the Combine showed off his speed but a 40.5-inch vertical and 10-foot-7 broad jump showed his explosiveness. He had 14.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks this past season. He might be the first defensive player off the board, so to secure his services Holmes will have to move up from No. 29.

Related Links

2. Jared Verse, Florida State

6-4, 254. 4.5 40-yard dash (1.6 10-yard split).

Verse has the size, length and power to be a pretty diverse pass rusher upfront. He recorded 41 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks, three passes defended, a blocked kick and a forced fumble last season for the Seminoles. He combines a great burst with strong hands and a nice toolbox of pass rush moves. When it's all said and done, don't be surprised if he leads all rookies in sacks in 2024.

3. Laiatu Latu, UCLA

6-5, 259. 4.64 40-yard dash (1.62 10-yard split).

A neck injury nearly ended his career, but Latu passed the medicals at the Combine. He said teams didn't have any concerns after going through the medicals. He won the Lombardi Award (nation's top college OL/DL) and Ted Hendricks Award (nation's top DE) this past season after leading the FBS with 21.5 tackles for loss and was fourth with 13.0 sacks. Latu consistently plays football on the other side of the line of scrimmage. That's really the best way to describe his ability. He might be the most skilled rusher in the class and is ultra-disruptive.

Meet the Prospect: Chop Robinson

View photos of NFL prospect Chop Robinson.

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
1 / 15

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) pass rushes against Rutgers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
2 / 15

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) pass rushes against Rutgers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive lineman Chop Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
3 / 15

Penn State defensive lineman Chop Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
4 / 15

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) tackles Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
5 / 15

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) tackles Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive lineman Chop Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
6 / 15

Penn State defensive lineman Chop Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive lineman Chop Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
7 / 15

Penn State defensive lineman Chop Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) celebrates with cornerback Kalen King (4) after forcing Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) to fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
8 / 15

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) celebrates with cornerback Kalen King (4) after forcing Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) to fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
9 / 15

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) rushes against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
10 / 15

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) rushes against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive lineman Chop Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
11 / 15

Penn State defensive lineman Chop Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) rushes against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
12 / 15

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) rushes against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) forces a fumble by Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
13 / 15

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) forces a fumble by Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive lineman Chop Robinson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
14 / 15

Penn State defensive lineman Chop Robinson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) pressures Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
15 / 15

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) pressures Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

4. Chop Robinson, Penn State

6-3, 254. 4.48 40-yard dash (1.54 10-yard split).

Why didn't his super athletic traits translate to more production at Penn State? That's the question NFL talent evaluators are asking themselves when it comes to evaluating Robinson. He had 9.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss the last two seasons combined. Robinson is a twitchy and explosive rusher who has a high ceiling once he increases his toolbox of rush moves and gets to a team that has a plan for him.

5. Darius Robinson, Missouri

6-5, 285. 4.95 40-yard dash (1.73 10-yard split).

A physically imposing rusher with good athletic traits, Robinson began his career as a defensive tackle and moved outside last year with terrific results – 14 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. Teams are going to love the kind of flexibility Robinson will provide with his ability to rush, play the run and also shift inside. He has the kind of length, measurables, versatility and high ceiling teams like in young pass rushers.

Sleeper: Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State

6-1, 248. 4.57 40-yard dash (1.58 10-yard split).

Production. Production. Production. Kamara recorded 33.0 tackles for loss and 21.5 sacks the last two seasons combined at Colorado State. He's more power than finesse with an unrelenting motor. His measurables won't wow teams but give me a guy who has consistently proven he can be disruptive on the edge. Production matters.

Related Content

news

Meet the Prospect: Jackson Powers-Johnson

Get to know offensive line prospect Jackson Powers-Johnson. 
news

2024 NFL Draft preview: 5 wide receivers that could interest Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 wide receiver prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions.
news

Late first-round pick won't change Lions' draft strategy

The Detroit Lions are staying consistent with their draft strategy despite having only a late first-round pick for the first time in Brad Holmes' tenure as GM.
news

Meet the Prospect: Cooper DeJean

Get to know cornerback prospect Cooper DeJean. 
news

2024 NFL Draft preview: 5 cornerbacks that could interest Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 cornerback prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions. 
news

Meet the Prospect: Xavier Worthy

Get to know wide receiver prospect Xavier Worthy.
news

TWENTYMAN'S MOCK DRAFT 3.0: Post-free agency predictions

Tim Twentyman predicts what the Detroit Lions will do in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Meet the Prospect: Nate Wiggins

Get to know cornerback prospect Nate Wiggins. 
news

Meet the Prospect: Chop Robinson

Get to know edge rusher prospect Chop Robinson. 
news

Meet the Prospect: Kool-Aid McKinstry

Get to know cornerback prospect Kool-Aid McKinstry. 
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 pro days to watch this week

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five pro days to keep an eye on this week. 
Advertising