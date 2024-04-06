2024 NFL Draft preview: 5 edge rushers that could interest Lions

When it comes to getting after the quarterback, the Detroit Lions have one of the best in the business in Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson, who had 11.5 sacks, led the league in quarterback hits (23) and was second behind Micah Parsons (69) with 67 quarterback hurries last season.

The Lions got some help for Hutchinson in free agency in signing veteran Marcus Davenport, who head coach Dan Campbell thinks will be a terrific complement on the other side.

"Really what you're getting is you're getting an athletic, explosive player with length," Campbell said of Davenport at the Annual League Meetings last week. "He plays hard and I think a lot of it is, 'Who is this guy opposite of Hutch that can really crush the pocket and close it down? And whether he makes it or sends it to Hutch was really a lot of what this is."

A healthy James Houston returning for Year 3 after missing almost all of last season with a broken leg will be good for Detroit's edge rush as well.

But coaches and general managers say it all the time that teams can never have too many pass rushers and that's the case in Detroit too. Detroit was among the league leaders in quarterback hurries last season, but their 41 sacks ranked 23rd. Sacks are drive-wrecking plays and the Lions need more of them. Detroit forced 32 three and out drives last season, the third fewest in the NFL.