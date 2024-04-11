2024 NFL Draft preview: 5 defensive tackles that could interest Lions

The interior of Detroit's defensive line got a big boost this offseason in free agency with the addition of veteran DJ Reader. He and Alim McNeill now form one of the best defensive tackle duos in the NFL right in the center of Detroit's defensive line.

The Lions are hoping Brodric Martin can take a big leap in development in Year 2 and be part of the rotation inside. They're also hoping a healthy Levi Onwuzurike can give them some production along the interior.

There is certainly room to add another player to the mix to compete for playing time and add competition to the room. We see Aidan Hutchinson, Josh Paschal and John Cominsky play inside in certain packages and we'll probably see some of that from Marcus Davenport as well.

Defensive tackle class draft strength: Depth. There isn't a sure-fire Top 10 pick like Jalen Carter last year, but overall it's not a bad class as teams are going to find impact starters well into Day 2.

Lions defensive tackle depth chart: Reader, McNeill, Martin, Onwuzurike and Chris Smith.

Lions defensive tackle draft priority: Moderate. After Reader and McNeill there are some lingering questions about the overall depth the Lions have at the position. Players like Paschal can play both inside and outside, but he's at his best on the edge.