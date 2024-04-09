2024 NFL Draft preview: 5 interior offensive linemen that could interest Lions

This is a terrific NFL Draft class of offensive linemen both at tackle and along the interior. That's good news for any team looking to bolster that part of their roster later this month.

The Detroit Lions had one of the best offensive lines in football last year and it can be argued they head into 2024 even better with the addition of Pro Bowl veteran right guard Kevin Zeitler.

With Detroit currently sitting at the end of the first round (No. 29) there could be terrific value in selecting one of the best interior offensive linemen late in Day 1.

The Lions have a couple young guards in Kayode Awosika and Colby Sorsdal they like, but they are never afraid to add competition to get the best out of everyone. Detroit also needs to start thinking about the future at center with some of the long-term health concerns Frank Ragnow is dealing with.

Interior offensive line class draft strength: Talent and depth. This class is filled with top-notch interior talent ready to compete for starting spots Day 1 of training camp. There's also a number of hybrid players who can play tackle or guard. Teams love that kind of versatility upfront with gameday roster restrictions.

There are 11 offensive linemen among Daniel Jeremiah's most recent list of the Top 50 players available in this draft. Three of those are interior linemen only but there's a handful of players in the tackle group that will begin their NFL careers playing guard.