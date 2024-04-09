 Skip to main content
Advertising

Road to the Draft

Presented by

2024 NFL Draft preview: 5 interior offensive linemen that could interest Lions

Apr 09, 2024 at 07:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

This is a terrific NFL Draft class of offensive linemen both at tackle and along the interior. That's good news for any team looking to bolster that part of their roster later this month.

The Detroit Lions had one of the best offensive lines in football last year and it can be argued they head into 2024 even better with the addition of Pro Bowl veteran right guard Kevin Zeitler.

With Detroit currently sitting at the end of the first round (No. 29) there could be terrific value in selecting one of the best interior offensive linemen late in Day 1.

The Lions have a couple young guards in Kayode Awosika and Colby Sorsdal they like, but they are never afraid to add competition to get the best out of everyone. Detroit also needs to start thinking about the future at center with some of the long-term health concerns Frank Ragnow is dealing with.

Interior offensive line class draft strength: Talent and depth. This class is filled with top-notch interior talent ready to compete for starting spots Day 1 of training camp. There's also a number of hybrid players who can play tackle or guard. Teams love that kind of versatility upfront with gameday roster restrictions.

There are 11 offensive linemen among Daniel Jeremiah's most recent list of the Top 50 players available in this draft. Three of those are interior linemen only but there's a handful of players in the tackle group that will begin their NFL careers playing guard.

Lions interior offensive line depth chart: Ragnow, Zeitler, Graham Glasgow, Awosika, Sorsdal, Netane Muti, Michael Niese.

2024 NFL Draft preview: Offensive line

View photos of the top offensive line prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Illinois offensive lineman Isaiah Adams (78) looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 15-13. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
1 / 43

Illinois offensive lineman Isaiah Adams (78) looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 15-13. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Illinois offensive lineman Isaiah Adams (78) during an NCAA football game on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
2 / 43

Illinois offensive lineman Isaiah Adams (78) during an NCAA football game on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Colin E Braley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt (76) gets set during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
3 / 43

Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt (76) gets set during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Michael Caterina/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame's Joe Alt (76) blocks in an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown, File)
4 / 43

Notre Dame's Joe Alt (76) blocks in an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown, File)

Ben McKeown/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Yale offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
5 / 43

Yale offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) blocks Virginia defensive end Chico Bennett Jr. (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)
6 / 43

Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) blocks Virginia defensive end Chico Bennett Jr. (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)

Mike Caudill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) lines up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
7 / 43

Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) lines up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Chris Seward/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (50) blocks during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Houston in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
8 / 43

Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (50) blocks during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Houston in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (50) plays during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley, File)
9 / 43

Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (50) plays during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley, File)

Colin E. Braley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) lines up against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov.18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
10 / 43

Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) lines up against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov.18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
11 / 43

Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu (55) lines up against Utah during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. Washington won 35-28. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
12 / 43

Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu (55) lines up against Utah during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. Washington won 35-28. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu (55) during an NCAA college football game against Stanford in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
13 / 43

Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu (55) during an NCAA college football game against Stanford in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Jeff Chiu/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame's Blake Fisher (54) blocks during an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
14 / 43

Notre Dame's Blake Fisher (54) blocks during an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Ben McKeown/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame's Blake Fisher (54) points to the crowd before the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee State on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
15 / 43

Notre Dame's Blake Fisher (54) points to the crowd before the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee State on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Michael Caterina/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
West Virginia's Zach Frazier (54) is seen against Texas Tech during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Morgantown, W. Va. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
16 / 43

West Virginia's Zach Frazier (54) is seen against Texas Tech during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Morgantown, W. Va. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
West Virginia's Zach Frazier (54) calls signals at the line against Texas Tech during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Morgantown, W. Va. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
17 / 43

West Virginia's Zach Frazier (54) calls signals at the line against Texas Tech during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Morgantown, W. Va. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon State offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
18 / 43

Oregon State offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon State offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
19 / 43

Oregon State offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oklahoma offensive lineman Tyler Guyton (60) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tulsa, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
20 / 43

Oklahoma offensive lineman Tyler Guyton (60) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tulsa, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma offensive lineman Tyler Guyton (60) warms up before an NCAA college football game against SMU, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
21 / 43

Oklahoma offensive lineman Tyler Guyton (60) warms up before an NCAA college football game against SMU, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Connecticut offensive lineman Christian Haynes runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
22 / 43

Connecticut offensive lineman Christian Haynes runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Connecticut offensive lineman Christian Haynes runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
23 / 43

Connecticut offensive lineman Christian Haynes runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham (65) battles Mississippi State linebacker J.P. Purvis (26) for position during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. Alabama won 40-17. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
24 / 43

Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham (65) battles Mississippi State linebacker J.P. Purvis (26) for position during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. Alabama won 40-17. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham (65) sets up for a play against Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
25 / 43

Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham (65) sets up for a play against Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Boston College offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
26 / 43

Boston College offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Boston College offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) lines up during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
27 / 43

Boston College offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) lines up during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Dakota State offensive lineman Mason McCormick runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
28 / 43

South Dakota State offensive lineman Mason McCormick runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Dakota State offensive lineman Mason McCormick runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
29 / 43

South Dakota State offensive lineman Mason McCormick runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
30 / 43

Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims (65) is shown against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
31 / 43

Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims (65) is shown against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona offensive lineman Jordan Morgan (77) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
32 / 43

Arizona offensive lineman Jordan Morgan (77) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona offensive lineman Jordan Morgan (77) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
33 / 43

Arizona offensive lineman Jordan Morgan (77) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston offensive lineman Patrick Paul (76) blocks against Kansas State defensive end Khalid Duke (29) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
34 / 43

Houston offensive lineman Patrick Paul (76) blocks against Kansas State defensive end Khalid Duke (29) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston offensive lineman Patrick Paul (76) lines up against TCU during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
35 / 43

Houston offensive lineman Patrick Paul (76) lines up against TCU during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) stands on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
36 / 43

Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) stands on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
37 / 43

Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kansas offensive lineman Dominick Puni (67) looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Kansas won 28-21. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
38 / 43

Kansas offensive lineman Dominick Puni (67) looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Kansas won 28-21. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kansas offensive lineman Dominick Puni runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
39 / 43

Kansas offensive lineman Dominick Puni runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
BYU offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia (78) takes the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
40 / 43

BYU offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia (78) takes the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

LM Otero/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
BYU offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia (78) blocks for running back Deion Smith (20) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
41 / 43

BYU offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia (78) blocks for running back Deion Smith (20) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) blocks for quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
42 / 43

Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) blocks for quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) plays against UNLV in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
43 / 43

Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) plays against UNLV in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Lions interior offensive line draft priority: Low. It's not so much a priority for the Lions but rather what provides the most value when they are on the clock late in the first round, if they stay at No. 29. The two deepest position groups in this class are wide receiver and offensive line and it won't be surprising at all if the best player on Lions GM Brad Holmes' board when it's his time on the clock comes from one of those two position groups.

Adding one of the best interior offensive linemen in the class to compete with Zeitler and Glasgow for a starting spot, but also adding top-quality depth and a future plan at center could make a lot of sense for a roster like Detroit that has few weaknesses heading into the draft.

Five interior offensive linemen who could fit the Lions:

1. Graham Barton, Duke

6-5, 313. (Did not bench).

Barton played over 2,665 career snaps at Duke with 39 starts in 40 career games. He began his career as a center in 2020 but played the last three seasons at left tackle. Over the last two seasons, Barton has allowed only four total sacks and 17 pressures. He projects as a center/guard in the NFL but teams are going to like the fact that he has experience at tackle and could hop out there and hold his own in a pinch. He's tough and technically sound, which is a great combo.

Related Links

2. Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

6-3, 328. (30 reps bench press).

Became the first Duck and the first Pac-12 player ever to win the Rimington Trophy as the nation's best center. Powers-Johnson led all FBS centers in overall (84.3) and run-blocking (85.2) grade by Pro Football Focus while ranking second in pass-blocking grade (90.6), allowing just one pressure and zero sacks in 471 pass-blocking reps. He started at all three interior line spots during his Oregon career. His power and ability to anchor really stands out.

3. Zach Frazier, West Virginia

6-3, 313. (30 reps bench press).

Frazier had a team-high 58 knockdown blocks and did not allow a sack last season. He was the top offensive lineman for a West Virginia offensive line that led the Power 5 in rushing yards (2,976). Frazier doesn't have ideal length but does possess a bulldog mentality, especially in the run game.

Meet the Prospect: Jackson Powers-Johnson

View photos of NFL prospect Jackson Powers-Johnson.

Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
1 / 10

Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) stands on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
2 / 10

Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) stands on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
3 / 10

Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
4 / 10

Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon offensive linemen Steven Jones, left, and Jackson Powers-Johnson, right, at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
5 / 10

Oregon offensive linemen Steven Jones, left, and Jackson Powers-Johnson, right, at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon offensive linemen Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and Dawson Jaramillo (70) warm up before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
6 / 10

Oregon offensive linemen Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and Dawson Jaramillo (70) warm up before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
7 / 10

Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
National offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson of Oregon runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
8 / 10

National offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson of Oregon runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
9 / 10

Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) participates in a position drill at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
10 / 10

Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) participates in a position drill at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

4. Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

6-3, 322. (20 reps bench press).

The Big 12 Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year and finalist for the Outland Trophy (given to the nation's top interior lineman-OL/DL), Beebe started all 13 games at left guard this past season but also started at both tackle spots during his time at Kansas State. He's another hybrid player with position versatility. Beebe is a wide body with a lot of experience who should be able to help a team right away.

5. Zak Zinter, Michigan

6-6, 309. (Did not bench press).

Zinter has NFL size to go along with a nasty mentality and a technically sound game. He was a four-year starter who appeared in 45 games with 42 starts, all but one at right guard. He allowed just three sacks and five quarterback hits over the last three seasons combined. He's coming off a broken leg suffered vs. Ohio State but should be ready to roll for the start of training camp. He's a road grader in the run game.

Sleeper: Christian Haynes, Connecticut

6-3, 317. (25 reps bench press).

A four-year starter at right guard (49 straight starts) and a team captain, Haynes is a really smart football player. He was part of a UConn o-line that allowed just 12 sacks all of last season. He won't wow teams with his athletic traits, but he's technically and fundamentally sound in both the run and pass games.

Related Content

news

Meet the Prospect: Jer'Zhan Newton 

Get to know defensive tackle prospect Jer'Zhan Newton.
news

MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Experts divided on Lions' pick as draft nears

Tim Twentyman takes a look at who the experts have the Lions selecting in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

2024 NFL Draft preview: 5 edge rushers that could interest Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 edge rusher prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions.
news

Meet the Prospect: Jackson Powers-Johnson

Get to know offensive line prospect Jackson Powers-Johnson. 
news

2024 NFL Draft preview: 5 wide receivers that could interest Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 wide receiver prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions.
news

Late first-round pick won't change Lions' draft strategy

The Detroit Lions are staying consistent with their draft strategy despite having only a late first-round pick for the first time in Brad Holmes' tenure as GM.
news

Meet the Prospect: Cooper DeJean

Get to know cornerback prospect Cooper DeJean. 
news

2024 NFL Draft preview: 5 cornerbacks that could interest Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 cornerback prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions. 
news

Meet the Prospect: Xavier Worthy

Get to know wide receiver prospect Xavier Worthy.
news

TWENTYMAN'S MOCK DRAFT 3.0: Post-free agency predictions

Tim Twentyman predicts what the Detroit Lions will do in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Meet the Prospect: Nate Wiggins

Get to know cornerback prospect Nate Wiggins. 
Advertising