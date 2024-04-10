Meet the Prospect: Ennis Rakestraw Jr. 

Name: Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
Position: CB
School: Missouri
Ht/Wt: 5-11, 183
40-yard dash: 4.44 seconds (pro day)
Bench: Did not bench
Vertical: Did not jump
Broad: 10-feet
3-cone: Did not run
20-yard shuttle: Did not run
View photos of NFL prospect Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
How he fits: Rakestraw plays the cornerback position with a physicality and toughness Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn expects from the position. He's hard-nosed in press coverage and sticky in man coverage, and will come up and support the run.
Lions general manager Brad Holmes said at the Annual League Meetings last month he feels good about the cornerback spot after trading for Carlton Davis III, signing Amik Robertson in free agency, re-signing veteran Emmanuel Moseley and returning second-year player Brian Branch. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he'd still like to add depth at the position. The team has since re-signed veteran Kindle Vildor.
Still, there's plenty of room for competition at cornerback with Khalil Dorsey, Steven Gilmore and Craig James also in the mix. Like edge rushers, teams can never have enough cornerbacks because of the high injury rate at the position.
Holmes has selected at least one cornerback in each of his previous three drafts as Lions GM.
Key observations: Rakestraw only intercepted one pass in college, which some teams will see as a concern. He allowed a total of 197 yards with just one touchdown against in nine games last season, per Pro Football Focus statistics.
What they had to say about him: "Turn on the 2023 Missouri tape and you'll see No. 2 as a feisty, physical cornerback who excelled at the line of scrimmage and wasn't afraid to mix it up in press coverage. Rakestraw had one interception in college, but he was rarely targeted -- he was thrown at just 22 times in nine games in 2023. Rakestraw's timing, aggressiveness and speed in the open field are outstanding." - Matt Miller, ESPN
View photos of the top cornerback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.
How he stacks up: Draft analysts are really split when it comes to Rakestraw.
Miller has him as his No. 20 overall prospect in this draft.
The Athletic's Dane Brugler lists Rakestraw as his No. 48 prospect in his ranking of the Top 100 players available in this class. NFL media analyst Daniel Jeremiah released his latest Top 50 players in the 2024 NFL Draft and Rakestraw came in at No. 28, saying "his energy is palpable through the screen."
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. lists Rakestraw as the No. 8 cornerback prospect in the class behind Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo), Terrion Arnold (Alabama), Cooper DeJean (Iowa), Nate Wiggins (Clemson), T.J. Tampa (Iowa State), Kool-Aid McKinstry (Alabama) and Kamari Lassiter (Georgia).
ESPN insider Field Yates just updated his Top 50 players in the draft last week and Rakestraw comes in at No. 30. ESPN analyst Jordan Reid has him at No. 40.
NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks lists Rakestraw as someone to "keep an eye on" at the cornerback position outside of the Top 5 at the position.
What he had to say: "My physicality and my tackling and my press man at the line of scrimmage," Rakestraw said at the Combine when asked what his best skill sets are. "Physicality and tackling. Actually, for me, all that goes into accountability. My teammates can count on me to be there in the right position at the right time. That's how I pride myself and measure myself as a (corner).