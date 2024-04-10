Meet the Prospect: Ennis Rakestraw Jr. 

How he stacks up: Draft analysts are really split when it comes to Rakestraw.

Miller has him as his No. 20 overall prospect in this draft.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler lists Rakestraw as his No. 48 prospect in his ranking of the Top 100 players available in this class. NFL media analyst Daniel Jeremiah released his latest Top 50 players in the 2024 NFL Draft and Rakestraw came in at No. 28, saying "his energy is palpable through the screen."

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. lists Rakestraw as the No. 8 cornerback prospect in the class behind Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo), Terrion Arnold (Alabama), Cooper DeJean (Iowa), Nate Wiggins (Clemson), T.J. Tampa (Iowa State), Kool-Aid McKinstry (Alabama) and Kamari Lassiter (Georgia).

ESPN insider Field Yates just updated his Top 50 players in the draft last week and Rakestraw comes in at No. 30. ESPN analyst Jordan Reid has him at No. 40.

NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks lists Rakestraw as someone to "keep an eye on" at the cornerback position outside of the Top 5 at the position.