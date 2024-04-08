Meet the Prospect: Jer'Zhan Newton 

How he fits: Newton didn't take part in Combine testing or Illinois' pro day as he was recovering from offseason foot surgery but is hoping to test for NFL personnel sometime before the NFL Draft later this month.

Newton is an athletic and powerful interior defender who made his living playing in the opponent's backfield the last few years at Illinois. Newton tied for the national lead in QB pressures among interior defenders last season with 44, according to Pro Football Focus. That was 15 more pressures than any other interior defender in the Big Ten last season.

The Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and finalist for the Nagurski Trophy (nation's top defender), Newton led Illinois with 7.5 sacks. He also led all of FBS football with a school-record four blocked kicks. He played in 12 games with 52 tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss. Newton finished his Illini career with 27.5 tackles for loss and 18.0 sacks, which is terrific production from the interior.

The Lions signed DJ Reader to a two-year contract in free agency and also return Alim McNeill, but McNeill is on the last year of his rookie contract, though the Lions could re-sign him. Second-year player Brodric Martin is hoping to take a big leap in development in Year 2.