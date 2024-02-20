2024 Combine preview: Cornerback

2. Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo, 6-0, 196

Mitchell plays much bigger because of his strong frame. He's got a nice mix of traits and most analysts who really studied him especially like his off-man presence. He recorded five interceptions in 2022 with two pick-sixes. He's defended an amazing 37 passes the last two seasons combined.

3. Cooper DeJean, Iowa, 6-1, 205

A versatile defender with terrific size, speed, and ball production. He had five interceptions and three pick-sixes in 2022. DeJean also has the size, instincts and tackling ability to potentially shift over and play some safety. He's a versatile defender in the right scheme.

4. Nate Wiggins, Clemson, 6-2, 185

Teams are going to love the size and cover ability with Wiggins. He's pretty scheme-versatile with his frame and skillset. He'll have to prove to teams he can be more physical in the run game, however.

5. Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri, 6-0, 188

He only intercepted one pass in college, which could be a concern for some teams, but he is very sticky in coverage. He plays with high energy and is physical supporting the run.

Combine sleeper to watch: Mike Sainristil, Michigan, 5-10, 182

Sainristil is a little undersized, but he plays much bigger than his frame. The former-receiver-turned-cornerback has terrific hands and recorded six interceptions for the Wolverines in their National Championship run in 2023. He's an experienced player with a really high ceiling.

Lions' need at the position: High

Detroit's top two cornerbacks, Branch and Sutton, return in 2024, but Moseley, Vildor, Jerry Jacobs, Will Harris and Khalil Dorsey will be heading toward various forms of free agency.

Detroit finished the season 23rd in points allowed, 19th in total defense and 27th against the pass. They were No. 2 against the run, however, and any cornerback they add will have to be strong in that department. The Lions defense allowed the fourth most passing yards in the NFL this season and were 31st in yards per attempt and yards per completion allowed.