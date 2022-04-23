2022 NFL Draft preview: 5 running backs that could interest the Lions

Kenneth Walker bet on himself – figuratively, at least – in his final college season, and it paid off in a big way.

His draft stock improved for what he accomplished at Michigan State after transferring from Wake Forest.

Walker wanted a to have a bigger role in the running game, and he got it in the Spartans' pro-style offense.

Walker carried the ball 263 times for 1,636 yards and 18 TDs. In two seasons at Wake Forest he carried 209 times for 1,058 yards and 17 TDs.

"At Wake Forest, I felt like that wasn't the best fit," Walker said in an interview with CBS at the Combine. "That's why I signed the transfer and went to Michigan State.

"I felt like that was a great fit for me. Being in the pro offense, that helped me a lot in making my decision."

And he answered without hesitation when asked to name his highlight of the 2021 season. It was his performance in MSU's 37-33 win over Michigan – 197 yards rushing and five TDs.

Following is a look at the 2022 running back class draft strength, the Lions' depth and draft priority at the position, and five running backs who could fit the Lions.

Running back class draft strength: Solid prospects at the top, with the first back likely to be taken at the bottom of the first round or early in the second.