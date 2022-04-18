Lions begin offseason training program this week

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes have both talked about how they are further along this offseason compared to where they were a year ago after both took on their new roles with the team.

The Lions begin the first phase of the three-part offseason training program conducted at Detroit's training facility in Allen Park this week. It will last the next eight weeks and include the team's mandatory minicamp in June.

"It's going to be good," Campbell said of the start of the offseason training program. "Just to be out of the COVID restrictions and everything else, open the building up and not have to do virtual meetings, it's going to go a long way. So I do feel like we're going to be able to do a little bit more than we did last year, which is good."