2022 NFL Draft preview: 5 tight ends that could interest the Lions

Trey McBride was a three-sport star at Fort Morgan High School in Colorado who could pick his sport in college – basketball, baseball or football.

McBride chose football at Colorado State. It was a winning choice because of his ability and the attitude he brings to the football field.

"My passion has always been for football," McBride said in a Combine interview. "I like the grittiness and nastiness of football. I like to get in the trenches and get down and dirty."

McBride wasn't shy about letting opponents know that he had beaten them on a block or a reception. And he had plenty of chances to show those emotions, given his production in 2021.

"Just letting them know I'm the man, and they're not," he said.

He's been working on his game in the offseason to get ready for the draft.

"I'm a pretty complete tight end – a guy who can do it all," he said. "I'm just trying to sharpen the tool that I have. At the next level, there's not a lot of room for error."

Following is a look at the 2022 tight end class draft strength, the Lions' depth and draft priority at the position, and five tight ends who could fit the Lions.

Tight end class draft strength: Not a strong class at the top. It's unlikely a tight end will be drafted in the first round.