Lions draft defensive end Aidan Hutchinson

"When we were looking at this guy, the first thing I try to do with each player is man, 'Where can I play this player and how can we get the best out of this player and make this player successful,' defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said.

"He's a tough, aggressive, violent type of guy that we need. We can do a lot of things with this player."

Glenn said he went back and watched Hutchinson's freshman tape at Michigan when he played mostly inside in the three-technique and was really impressed with his position versatility. Glenn said Hutchinson has the skillset to play up and down the defensive line.

Glenn also said he and Hutchinson really hit it off in the pre-draft process. He said the Lions deserved Hutchinson and Hutchinson deserved playing for this Lions coaching staff.