Draft Coverage

Powered By

A CLOSER LOOK: Wide receiver Jameson Williams

Apr 28, 2022 at 11:34 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Player: WR Jameson Williams, Alabama.

Pick: Round 1, 12th overall. Pick acquired in trade with Vikings.

Ht.Wt.: 6-1.5, 179.

Combine workouts: Unable to participate because of a knee injury sustained in the national championship game vs. Georgia.

Stats: Three-year player, with first two seasons at Ohio State. 15 receptions in 22 games, with 3 TD. Transferred to Alabama for 2021 season. Played 15 games with 15 starts, 79 receptions, 15 TDs and an average of 19.9 yards per catch.

Bio: Born in St. Louis, turned 21 on March 26. His athletic ability was evident early. As a high school junior, he had 36 catches for 1,069 yards, 15 TDs and an average of 29.5 yards per catch. He was also a star in track and field, as a sprinter and long jumper.

Williams entered the transfer portal after seeing little action in his first two seasons at Ohio State. He was an instant star on a Crimson Tide team that annually has its players drafted in the first round. Williams is from that same mold. Many analysts say he would have been a Top 5 pick had it not been for the knee injury sustained in the national championship game.

Wide receiver offseason roster: Quintez Cephus, DJ Chark, Tom Kennedy, Javon McKinley, Kalif Raymond, Josh Reynolds, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Trinity Benson.

Analyst's take from Dane Brugler, The Athletic: "When heathy he has the field-stretching speed and ball instincts to be a big-time weapon. He projects to be an NFL starter with a chance to be special in a downfield passing offense."

Tim Twentyman's take: In Williams, the Lions get a big-play threat. Williams hauled in an Alabama single-season record four touchdowns of 70-plus yards, a number that led all Division 1 receivers. He totaled 11 touchdowns of 30-plus yards or more to also lead the nation. He's exactly the kind of threat Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson wanted to add this offseason.

Mike O'Hara's take: Hard to choose which was more exciting for Lions fans. GM Brad Holmes trading up into the first round, or the player he got – a wide receiver who elevates the offense. Call it a tie – and nobody can complain about hating this one.

Related Content

news

Lions trade up, draft wide receiver Jameson Williams

With the 12th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select wide receiver Jameson Williams.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' first-round selection of defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

news

Lions draft defensive end Aidan Hutchinson

With the 2nd overall pick, the Detroit Lions select defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

news

Detroitlions.com 2022 mock draft

Detroitlions.com takes a shot at predicting what the Lions will do with both of their first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Mike O'Hara hosts Media Mock Draft

You see their faces on TV and hear their voices on radio, and now you get the chance to read their picks for who the Detroit Lions will take in the first round in our annual Media Mock Draft.

news

O'HARA'S MOCK DRAFT 4.0: The final selections

Mike O'Hara predicts what the Detroit Lions will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Final predictions

Tim Twentyman takes a final look at who the experts have the Lions selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

How to watch and follow the 2022 NFL Draft

Everything you need to know in order to follow the 2022 NFL Draft

news

TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who make sense for Lions in first round

Tim Twentyman takes a final look at 10 prospects that make sense for the Detroit Lions in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Lions 2022 NFL Draft order: All rounds & picks

Check out the Detroit Lions' final order of picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

NFC NORTH: 2022 NFL Draft preview

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where each of the four teams in the NFC North stand heading into the draft, as well as prospects that could interest each team.

Advertising