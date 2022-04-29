A CLOSER LOOK: Wide receiver Jameson Williams

Player: WR Jameson Williams, Alabama.
Pick: Round 1, 12th overall. Pick acquired in trade with Vikings.
Ht.Wt.: 6-1.5, 179.
Combine workouts: Unable to participate because of a knee injury sustained in the national championship game vs. Georgia.
Stats: Three-year player, with first two seasons at Ohio State. 15 receptions in 22 games, with 3 TD. Transferred to Alabama for 2021 season. Played 15 games with 15 starts, 79 receptions, 15 TDs and an average of 19.9 yards per catch.
Bio: Born in St. Louis, turned 21 on March 26. His athletic ability was evident early. As a high school junior, he had 36 catches for 1,069 yards, 15 TDs and an average of 29.5 yards per catch. He was also a star in track and field, as a sprinter and long jumper.
Williams entered the transfer portal after seeing little action in his first two seasons at Ohio State. He was an instant star on a Crimson Tide team that annually has its players drafted in the first round. Williams is from that same mold. Many analysts say he would have been a Top 5 pick had it not been for the knee injury sustained in the national championship game.
Wide receiver offseason roster: Quintez Cephus, DJ Chark, Tom Kennedy, Javon McKinley, Kalif Raymond, Josh Reynolds, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Trinity Benson.
Analyst's take from Dane Brugler, The Athletic: "When heathy he has the field-stretching speed and ball instincts to be a big-time weapon. He projects to be an NFL starter with a chance to be special in a downfield passing offense."
Tim Twentyman's take: In Williams, the Lions get a big-play threat. Williams hauled in an Alabama single-season record four touchdowns of 70-plus yards, a number that led all Division 1 receivers. He totaled 11 touchdowns of 30-plus yards or more to also lead the nation. He's exactly the kind of threat Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson wanted to add this offseason.
Mike O'Hara's take: Hard to choose which was more exciting for Lions fans. GM Brad Holmes trading up into the first round, or the player he got – a wide receiver who elevates the offense. Call it a tie – and nobody can complain about hating this one.