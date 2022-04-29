A CLOSER LOOK: Wide receiver Jameson Williams

Bio: Born in St. Louis, turned 21 on March 26. His athletic ability was evident early. As a high school junior, he had 36 catches for 1,069 yards, 15 TDs and an average of 29.5 yards per catch. He was also a star in track and field, as a sprinter and long jumper.

Williams entered the transfer portal after seeing little action in his first two seasons at Ohio State. He was an instant star on a Crimson Tide team that annually has its players drafted in the first round. Williams is from that same mold. Many analysts say he would have been a Top 5 pick had it not been for the knee injury sustained in the national championship game.