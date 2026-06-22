RBs coach Choice excited to see what Gibbs can do with bigger workload

Gibbs said the lead role is nothing new to him having been that player in high school and college. We got a taste of what it might look like at the end of the 2024 season when Montgomery missed the final three games of the regular season with a knee injury and Gibbs averaged 21 carries, 122 yards and nearly two touchdowns per game in wins over Chicago, San Francisco and Minnesota.

"When the head coach tells you he's giving you the keys and you have the responsibility for everybody in the organization, every kid and every fan that's a Detroit Lions fan ... he has to handle that and handle it well," Choice said.