Get to know: Cornerback Keith Abney II

Hometown?
Keith Abney II: Dallas, Texas
If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you'd take them would be…
Abney: Rudy's, a fried chicken spot, but they closed it down so we'd probably go to Henderson Chicken.
College major?
Abney: Sports Business Management
If you could live in the world of a TV show or movie, what would it be?
Abney: BMF
Which actor would play you in a movie about your life?
Abney: Me, I'm the only one I feel who can ... can't duplicate it.
View photos of Detroit Lions fifth-round pick Keith Abney II from the 2026 offseason.
Favorite emoji?
Abney: Crying laughing
Favorite animal?
Abney: Lion
Favorite meal?
Abney: It's gotta be Tex Mex, some beef enchiladas with some rice and refried beans.
What would your entrance music be?
Abney: Gravity - YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Do you have any hidden talents?
Abney: I can bowl. I'm real good at bowling.
How would you describe your job to a five-year-old?
Abney: I would show them the eraser of a pencil because, you know, DB, you gotta erase the receiver. So I show them the eraser.
If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?
Abney: YouTube, definitely the media side and entertaining.
If you could have any superpower, what would it be?
Abney: Teleporting and invisibility.
If you could play a different NFL position, what would it be?
Abney: Receiver. I was a receiver first, so I got hands.
What is your proudest accomplishment?
Abney: Playing for the Detroit Lions. Outside of sports, I'd say getting baptized.
Who is your favorite athlete of all time?
Abney: Kobe Bryant
What is your favorite thing about Detroit so far?
Abney: They cool people out here. They got some good sayings. Everything about Detroit is cool so far.