O'HARA: What we learned from Lions minicamp

Among the other things we've learned from minicamp and offseason workouts include the following:

The offseason focus on strengthening the secondary has worked; the Lions' 2023 draft class has shown it should provide production on both sides of the ball; there's some hope that the offensive line will avoid injuries – finally; and head coach Dan Campbell likes that a key player like Goff has vocalized his feelings.

We start with Goff's take on the Lions:

He understands the vibe and optimism surrounding the team as well as anyone. He also knows what it takes to win.

"I know it's exciting," he said. "I know our team's better. I know we made some key additions on defense, and even on offense in a lot of places.

"We have the guys to do it. By no means will we walk out there and be the same team we were last year that finished the season in Green Bay with a win. We need to put the work in and make sure we're ready to go.

"I'm very comfortable, but I understand, and we all understand, that we're not going to show up and win because we were good for the last 10 games last year.