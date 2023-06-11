Rookie Gibbs enjoying versatile role in Lions' offense

"I can see he's a great person," Gibbs said. "He comes to me to talk routes and plays – how he wants me to run them.

"It helps our chemistry, and it helps me get better."

Gibbs and Montgomery have already developed a bond, which isn't unusual for two running backs.

"Dave's cool," Gibbs said. "That's my dude. We talk a lot, but not so much about football unless I ask him something or he asks me something."

Gibbs likes what he's seen in the Lions' offense, and how offensive coordinator Ben Johnson runs it.