TWENTYMAN: 5 takeaways from minicamp

3. Goff is in a good place

Goff, 28, is heading into his eighth NFL season and his second working with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. He's coming off arguably his best season as a professional in 2022 and is enjoying getting into the nuts and bolts of Johnson's offense.

"I think we're able to dial in a little bit more into the details and we're able to tweak things a little bit more as opposed to learning a new offense and really learning the basic stuff," he said. "We're able to get into the weeds a little bit and it's been fun."

Goff has complete command of this offense and the protections, and watching him operate at minicamp it's clear he's 100 percent dialed into Johnson's scheme.

4. Edge depth

Aidan Hutchinson is coming off a rookie campaign where he was the Defensive Rookie of the Year runner-up after recording 9.5 sacks and three interceptions. He's expected to be even better in Year 2 with an offseason to transform his body and tweak some of his deficiencies. Hutchinson is all about ball, and he enjoyed making that the focus of this offseason.

Veteran Charles Harris has gotten most of the run opposite Hutchinson with the first-team defense. Harris played in only six games last year because of a nagging groin injury, but he's only two years removed from a 7.5-sack season in 2021.