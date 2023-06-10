TWENTYMAN: 5 players who impressed at Lions minicamp

2. Quarterback Nate Sudfeld

There's been a lot of talk about the backup quarterback job in Detroit behind Jared Goff. Will the Lions add to that room with another veteran before training camp? Maybe. But I have to say I was pretty impressed with how Sudfeld played this week running the second-team offense.

He didn't look like a guy who has played in just six career games and attempted 37 passes in four years. He stood tall in the pocket and was decisive and accurate with the football, leading the second-team offense down the field time and time again in situational periods against the defense.

3. Safety Kerby Joseph

Joseph had an early interception in a team period Wednesday undercutting a deep shot by Goff trying to connect with wide receiver Kalif Raymond. He nearly had another pick later in practice covering wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown at the goal line where St. Brown got away with OPI.