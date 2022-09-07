NOTEBOOK: Lions prepared to shuffle offensive line due to injuries

For the second straight year, the Detroit Lions will open the season without all five of their starters along the offensive line.

Right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai is dealing with a back injury and will be out at least the first four games of the season after the team placed him on injured reserve earlier this week. Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday with a groin injury.

While certainly not ideal as the Lions prepare to play one of the better defensive fronts in football in the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday at Ford Field, the depth they've built upfront does give them options if they have to replace one or two starters upfront.

If Ragnow can play Sunday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said moving him to guard and playing Evan Brown at center is an option. If Ragnow can't play, it's likely Brown would play center and the Lions come up with another option to fill the right guard spot.

"Yeah, Logan (Stenberg) would be one of them," Campbell said. "There is a chance that if it was Logan, then we move Jonah (Jackson) right, and we bring Logan to left.