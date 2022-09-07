Week 1 opponent: What the Eagles are saying

1. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was really complimentary of the playmaking weapons the Lions have on both sides of the ball when speaking to Detroit reporters via conference call on Wednesday. He talked specifically about wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown , tight end T.J. Hockenson , quarterback Jared Goff , running back D’Andre Swift and defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson . Expect Sirianni and the Eagles to have a plan for all those players.

2. Eagles Pro Bowl center Jason Kelce had this to say about the Lions this week, via the Philadelphia Inquirer: "I do know this – I think Detroit's a really, really good team. And if we don't come out there and play up to our potential, and play as good as we can play, we will get beat. They're too good for us to be like, 'Hey, we made a bunch of offseason moves this year, and on paper we're better.' That's not the way it works in this league."