TWENTYMAN: 5 positions of need for Lions

The NFL teams that consistently draft well year over year have a terrific eye for talent while understanding how to mix best available player with filling some needs.

Trusting the draft board and selecting the best available player is always the best strategy. Teams want to come out of the draft with multiple players who add overall talent to the roster, while also filling some needs.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes did a terrific job of that in his first draft in 2021. Tackle Penei Sewell (first round), nose tackle Alim McNeill (third) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (fourth) were impact players as rookies and have become core pieces for the organization moving forward. Holmes also got a lot of contributions from other rookie draft picks and undrafted free agents. With eight picks total and five in the Top 100 this year, Holmes will be on the lookout for more impact players in his second NFL Draft with the Lions.

Here's a look at Detroit's most pressing position needs with the draft just days away:

1. PASS RUSHER

Detroit's 30 sacks were the third fewest in the NFL a year ago, they had the second lowest pass-rush win rate, and their 124 quarterback pressures were more than only Indianapolis (120) and Atlanta (105).

The Lions re-signed their leader in sacks last year, Charles Harris, who had 7.5 a year ago. The return of Romeo Okwara from an Achilles injury suffered Week 5 should also help bolster those numbers.

But the Lions could certainly be in the market to snag one of the top pass rushers in this draft with the No. 2 overall pick.