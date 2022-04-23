Daniel Jeremiah thinks Hutchinson would be a 'home run' pick for Lions at 2

Former NFL scout and current NFL media analyst Daniel Jeremiah is one of the most respected draft analysts out there. He held a conference call this week to talk everything NFL Draft ahead of the release of his final Top 50 ranking of the 2022 draft class next week.

When it comes to the Detroit Lions and their pick at No. 2, Jeremiah thinks it's a no-brainer for Detroit to select Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson if Jacksonville passes on him at No. 1 overall.

"So in terms of the Lions up there at the top of the draft, Aidan Hutchinson to me is the run the card up if he gets there," Jeremiah said. "If Travon Walker goes one I wouldn't think it would take long. It's too easy of a fit there. It's a need. He brings everything that you want on the field and then you kind of add that other element with the leadership and what he could bring to a team that's trying to get the corner turned here. I think he's somebody that has the experience of getting that done. So I think that would be a home run pick."

If Hutchinson is gone, Jeremiah thinks Walker could be in the discussion at No. 2.