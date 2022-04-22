Elliott recalls how Lions played hard in 'slobberknocker' vs. Ravens 

Apr 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Veteran safety DeShon Elliott was a member of the Baltimore secondary last year for that epic Week 3 matchup with the Lions at Ford Field that ended in a Ravens walk-off win on an NFL record 66-yard field goal.

In that victory, Elliott said he learned a little something about the Lions, head coach Dan Campbell and the staff he's assembled in Detroit.

"We played Detroit last year and the game was a slobberknocker," Elliott said Thursday while speaking to reporters for the first time since signing a one-year deal with the Lions last week. "They played so hard.

"I could just tell from that game how much they loved their coaches by the way they played. You can always tell teams by the way they play. They really bought in and love the experiences they have in the building. That was one thing from the outside looking in, when I went on my visit (to Detroit) last week and being able to be around the coaches, I really feel like they love and care for each one of their players. They want to be great."

Elliott, who turned 25 on Thursday, was an effective member of the Ravens secondary the last three seasons, but he has battled injuries throughout his career.

He missed his entire rookie season with a fractured forearm and parts of the 2019 and 2021 seasons with knee and pectoral injuries.

He had his most efficient season in 2020, when he played in and started all 16 games, recording 80 tackles, three tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks while defending four passes and only allowing two touchdowns in his coverage all season.

Elliott has played 28 of a possible 65 games to begin his career, but the Lions are hoping he can stay healthy and compete for a starting spot next to Tracy Walker in their split safety scheme.

Related Links

"You can't predict injuries. It sucks," Elliott said. "You have to realize that the best ability is availability. I have to get the injury bug out of the way. Hopefully with this fresh start and new beginning I can work that out, because when I'm on the field I'm very productive. Now, hopefully I can bring that to Detroit and compete for a starting role and just be able to make this team and this defense better."

Elliott, who originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft selection (190th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Texas by the Ravens, said the way Detroit played last year and the culture this coaching staff is building were huge factors in his decision to sign with the team. He said it matches perfectly with the way he likes to play.

Offseason workout photos: April 21, 2022

View photos from offseason workouts on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 43

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Jashon Cornell (96) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 43

Detroit Lions defensive end Jashon Cornell (96) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 43

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (15) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 43

Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (15) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 43

Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 43

Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 43

Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 43

Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Bruce Hector (76) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 43

Detroit Lions defensive end Bruce Hector (76) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 43

Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (15) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 43

Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (15) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 43

Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 43

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 43

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 43

Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 43

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54), Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 43

Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54), Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 43

Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes, Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (15), Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 43

Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes, Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (15), Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 43

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Steven Montez (19) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 43

Detroit Lions quarterback Steven Montez (19) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 43

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 43

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Bruce Hector (76) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 43

Detroit Lions defensive end Bruce Hector (76) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 43

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Garrett Griffin during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 43

Detroit Lions tight end Garrett Griffin during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 43

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 43

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 43

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 43

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 43

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Matt Sokol, Detroit Lions quarterback Steven Montez (19) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 43

Detroit Lions tight end Matt Sokol, Detroit Lions quarterback Steven Montez (19) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 43

Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 43

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 43

Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 43

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 43

Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 43

Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
39 / 43

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
40 / 43

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
41 / 43

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
42 / 43

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
43 / 43

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Elliott and Walker were in the same draft class in 2018 and have followed each other on social media over the years. Elliott is a big fan of Walker's game, and he thinks they can be a good duo in the backend of Detroit's defense.

But for that to become a reality, Elliott knows he has to get past the injuries that have held him back early in his career.

"I pray to God that my injury bug is out of the way," he said. "So I can finally do what I plan to do."

Related Content

news

Meet the Prospect: Christian Harris

Get to know linebacker prospect Christian Harris.

news

KEY QUESTIONS: Has trade talk for No. 2 pick increased leading into draft?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes' pre-draft press conference.

news

The thought of running behind a healthy Lions o-line makes Swift smile

The Detroit Lions' starting offensive line is back together, and that makes running back D'Andre Swift happy.

news

Meet the Prospect: Chris Olave

Get to know wide receiver prospect Chris Olave.

news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who will the Lions select with the No. 2 overall pick?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Detroit Lions begin the offseason training program and prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

2022 NFL Draft preview: 5 interior defensive linemen that could interest the Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 interior defensive line prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions.

news

Lions begin offseason training program this week

The Detroit Lions begin their offseason training program this week, and head coach Dan Campbell is expecting good attendance from the team.

news

Meet the Prospect: Sauce Gardner

Get to know cornerback prospect Sauce Gardner.

news

Meet the Prospect: Christian Watson

Get to know wide receiver prospect Christian Watson.

news

Lions take part in event to celebrate 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit

The Detroit Lions took part in a community celebration downtown Thursday to commemorate the awarding of the 2024 NFL Draft to Detroit.

news

Campbell confident 'rock star' Ben Johnson can develop quarterbacks

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell recently spoke to reporters about offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's feel for the quarterback position.

Advertising