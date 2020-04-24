TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 2

The Lions addressed a big need heading into the draft with the selection of Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 overall pick in the first round.
General manager Bob Quinn and his staff will be back to work filling more needs Friday evening with one pick in the second round (No. 35) and two third-round picks (67 & 85).
Here's a look at 10 players still on the board who could interest the Lions in Day 2 of the draft:
1. Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU
Considered the second best interior defensive lineman behind Auburn's Derrick Brown (No. 8 pick), Blacklock was a first-team All-Big 12 performer in 2019 with 40 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 12 starts. He's a relentless pass rusher and could be a difference maker early in Day 2 of the draft.
2. D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
Only one running back was chosen in the first round, which means there will likely be a run on them early in Day 2. Swift is an all-around back, who rushed for 1,218 yards and seven touchdowns on 196 carries (6.2 yards per attempt) and had 24 catches for 216 yards (9.0 yards per catch) and a touchdown.
3. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
Taylor rushed for 1,977, 2,194 and 2,003 yards with 50 total touchdowns over the last three seasons with the Badgers. His 40 time of 4.39 at the Combine is terrific at 226 pounds, and matches what we've seen on tape from him as one of the best home-run threats at the position over the last three years. Taylor is durable, explosive and would make a terrific trio alongside Kerryon Johnson and Bo Scarbrough in Detroit's backfield.
4. Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State
Long, rangy and athletic with active hands and a high-revving motor, Gross-Matos recorded 40 tackles, 15.0 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks last season for the Nittany Lions. He's one of the top pass rushers in this draft, who's fallen to Day 2. He's got an athletic frame, and when the coaching and technique work match up with his athleticism, he should be a productive player off the edge.
5. Zack Baun, Edge, Wisconsin
Baun came into his own as a senior this past season, finishing among the nation's leaders with 19.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks. Baun is versatile and athletic, and is just starting to reach his pass-rushing potential after a late switch to playing defense. He has sideline-to-sideline range and can play a number of different linebacker spots for a defense.
6. Robert Hunt, G, Louisiana
A four-year starter for the Ragin' Cajuns, Hunt split time between guard and tackle in college. He's a plus athlete in a big-man's frame, and would offer the Lions some versatility upfront. He's a little raw, but his technique will improve with NFL coaching. He's a big man with elite athletic skills with a ton of upside at a position of need for the Lions.
7. A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa
Stout on the edge and effective setting the edge in the run game, Epenesa recorded 11.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss with four forced fumbles in 2019. He can play end in a 4-3 or 3-4, so he's scheme versatile. Some analysts think he can also bump inside and rush from the three-technique.
8. Josh Uche, OLB, Michigan
The Lions' coaching staff got an up-close look at Uche at the Senior Bowl, and had to like what they saw that week in Mobile. He started nine of 13 games played as a senior and was named second-team all-conference with a team-leading 8.5 sacks to go along with his 35 tackles and 11.5 for loss.
9. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State
Dobbins was one of three FBS backs with 2,000 rushing yards on the year (2,003) while averaging 6.7 yards per carry. He was also among the nation's leaders with 21 rushing touchdowns. He can carry the load for a team, and also has some home run ability to his game. He's a one-cut, no-nonsense runner who can be very productive early in his career.
10. Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
Higgins scored a touchdown on 20 percent of his catches in college. He's got a big frame (6-4, 216), and was one of the best receivers in the FBS catching 50-50 balls downfield. He caught 59 balls for 1,167 yards (19.8 average) with 13 touchdowns this past season. He'd be a nice complement to Kenny Golladay.