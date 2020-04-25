TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 3

The first three rounds of the NFL Draft are in the books, and Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn and Co. now turn their attention to Day 3 and rounds four through seven.
Detroit has one pick in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds.
Here's a look at 10 prospects who could potentially interest the Lions on Day 3 of the draft:
1. Curtis Weaver, OLB, Boise State
The Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 and Ted Hendricks Award finalist, Weaver led Boise State and finished among the national leaders with 18.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks to pair with his 52 total tackles.
2. Bradlee Anae, OLB, Utah
A first-team All-Pac-12 performer, Anae led the Utes with 13.0 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and 41 total tackles. He's an up-the-field rusher with natural bend, and fits at the next level as a 3-4 outside linebacker rusher. The Lions coached him in the Senior Bowl.
3. Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan
A super athletic receiver whose physical traits (4.48 40-yard dash & 44.5 vertical) didn't match his production last season for the Wolverines. He notched 34 receptions for 438 yards (12.9 average) with six touchdowns last season. He's a high-ceiling prospect in Day 3.
4. James Lynch, DE, Baylor
Terrific size at 6-foot-4 and 289 pounds, Lynch isn't a terrific athlete on the edge, but his production can't be glossed over. He was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year with 19.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks, both numbers ranking in the top 10 nationally.
5. Ben Bartch, OT, St. John's (Minn.)
Small school tackle with a lot of upside. He's a converted tight end, who gained 75 pounds in order to stand up at tackle. An enticing left tackle prospect late in the draft, he'll need some time to develop, but the physical traits are tempting.
6. John Hightower, WR, Boise State
Hightower ran the 40 in 4.43 seconds at the Combine at 6-foot-1 and also had a 38.5-inch vertical. He recorded 51 catches for 953 yards (18.5 average) with eight touchdowns. He also returned 26 kicks with a 24.6 average with a touchdown.
7. Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty
Good size (6-4, 223) with 79 receptions for 1,396 yards (ranked in the top five nationally) and 10 touchdowns. His 17.7 yards per catch ranked in the top 10 in the FBS among receivers with 60 or more receptions, but his 40 time of 4.6 seconds is a concern. The Lions coached him in the Senior Bowl.
8. Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State
The Sun-Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year as a senior with 104 tackles, a team-high 14.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, one interception, eight pass breakups and one blocked kick. It was his second consecutive 100-tackle season.
9. Jason Strowbridge, DT, North Carolina
Athletic big man on the interior with good get-off and speed (4.89-second 40-yard dash). Recorded 36 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks for the Tar Heels in 2018, and followed that up with 45 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and three sacks this past season.
10. Ben Bredeson, G, Michigan
The Lions also coached him in the Senior Bowl. A two-year team captain playing left guard for the Wolverines the last two seasons. He's a four-year starter with a lot of football under his belt. The Lions drafted a guard in Jonah Jackson in the third round, but there can never be too much competition at any one spot.