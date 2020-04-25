TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 3

2. Bradlee Anae, OLB, Utah

A first-team All-Pac-12 performer, Anae led the Utes with 13.0 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and 41 total tackles. He's an up-the-field rusher with natural bend, and fits at the next level as a 3-4 outside linebacker rusher. The Lions coached him in the Senior Bowl.

3. Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan

A super athletic receiver whose physical traits (4.48 40-yard dash & 44.5 vertical) didn't match his production last season for the Wolverines. He notched 34 receptions for 438 yards (12.9 average) with six touchdowns last season. He's a high-ceiling prospect in Day 3.

4. James Lynch, DE, Baylor

Terrific size at 6-foot-4 and 289 pounds, Lynch isn't a terrific athlete on the edge, but his production can't be glossed over. He was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year with 19.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks, both numbers ranking in the top 10 nationally.

5. Ben Bartch, OT, St. John's (Minn.)