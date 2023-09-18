TIM AND MIKE: Week 2 observations

Solid start: Running back David Montgomery rushed for 67 yards (4.2 avg.) and one touchdown and added one reception for seven yards to tally 74 scrimmage yards on the day. He joined Billy Sims (1980) as the only players to rush for 65-plus yards and a touchdown in each of their first two games with the team. His fumble on the first play of the second half that led to a Seattle touchdown was a killer, however. He left the game in the second half with a thigh bruise. Hopefully it won't force him to miss time. – Tim Twentyman