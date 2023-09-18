TIM AND MIKE: Week 2 observations

Fan participation: Ford Field had an attendance of 66,434 on Sunday, the fourth largest crowd in Ford Field history. They were loud, too.
"That was a real, real, real home-field advantage for us today, and having them do that for the rest of the year will be a real, real home-field advantage," quarterback Jared Goff said after the game. – Tim Twentyman
Comparisons: The stats for Geno Smith and Goff were almost identical. Smith completed 32 of 41 passes for 328 yards and two TDs. Goff completed 28 of 35 for 323 yards and three TDs. The biggest difference: Goff had a pick returned for a TD. Smith had no picks. – Mike O'Hara
Missed opportunity: Sunday felt like a missed opportunity for the Lions' pass rush playing against a Seattle team that came to Detroit with two backup offensive tackles and lost starting center Evan Brown during the contest. Detroit's pass rush upfront generated no sacks, no QB hits and no tackles for loss. – Tim Twentyman
Consistent target: Rookie tight end Sam LaPorta is a reliable receiver. He had five targets for five catches in the opener. He backed that up with five catches on six targets vs. Seattle. LaPorta currently has the fourth most receiving yards (102) among NFL tight ends after two games. – Mike O'Hara
Tight end targets: Speaking of tight ends, Seattle's trio of tight ends – Noah Fant, Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson – combined for nine receptions for 132 yards Sunday. Through two games the Lions have allowed 14 receptions to tight ends for 175 yards. – Tim Twentyman
Penalties: The Lions should have taken better advantage of the disparity in penalties. They were penalized four times for 24 yards. The Seahawks were penalized nine times for 80 yards. – Mike O'Hara
Turnover differential: The Lions are currently minus-three through two weeks in turnover differential. Only Chicago (minus-4), Las Vegas (minus-4), New York Giants (minus-4), and Minnesota (minus-6) are worse. Detroit had the fourth best turnover differential in the NFL last season at plus-seven. – Tim Twentyman
View photos from the Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions Week 2 game at Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 17 in Detroit, MI.
Solid start: Running back David Montgomery rushed for 67 yards (4.2 avg.) and one touchdown and added one reception for seven yards to tally 74 scrimmage yards on the day. He joined Billy Sims (1980) as the only players to rush for 65-plus yards and a touchdown in each of their first two games with the team. His fumble on the first play of the second half that led to a Seattle touchdown was a killer, however. He left the game in the second half with a thigh bruise. Hopefully it won't force him to miss time. – Tim Twentyman
Up next: The Lions host the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field next week and their defense better be ready for one of the league's best rushing attacks. Atlanta is averaging 170.5 yards per game on the ground, which is currently fourth best in the NFL. – Tim Twentyman