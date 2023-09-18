TIM AND MIKE: Week 2 observations

Sep 18, 2023 at 12:27 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Fan participation: Ford Field had an attendance of 66,434 on Sunday, the fourth largest crowd in Ford Field history. They were loud, too.

"That was a real, real, real home-field advantage for us today, and having them do that for the rest of the year will be a real, real home-field advantage," quarterback Jared Goff said after the game. – Tim Twentyman

Comparisons: The stats for Geno Smith and Goff were almost identical. Smith completed 32 of 41 passes for 328 yards and two TDs. Goff completed 28 of 35 for 323 yards and three TDs. The biggest difference: Goff had a pick returned for a TD. Smith had no picks. – Mike O'Hara

Missed opportunity: Sunday felt like a missed opportunity for the Lions' pass rush playing against a Seattle team that came to Detroit with two backup offensive tackles and lost starting center Evan Brown during the contest. Detroit's pass rush upfront generated no sacks, no QB hits and no tackles for loss. – Tim Twentyman

Consistent target: Rookie tight end Sam LaPorta is a reliable receiver. He had five targets for five catches in the opener. He backed that up with five catches on six targets vs. Seattle. LaPorta currently has the fourth most receiving yards (102) among NFL tight ends after two games. – Mike O'Hara

Tight end targets: Speaking of tight ends, Seattle's trio of tight ends – Noah Fant, Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson – combined for nine receptions for 132 yards Sunday. Through two games the Lions have allowed 14 receptions to tight ends for 175 yards. – Tim Twentyman

Penalties: The Lions should have taken better advantage of the disparity in penalties. They were penalized four times for 24 yards. The Seahawks were penalized nine times for 80 yards. – Mike O'Hara

Turnover differential: The Lions are currently minus-three through two weeks in turnover differential. Only Chicago (minus-4), Las Vegas (minus-4), New York Giants (minus-4), and Minnesota (minus-6) are worse. Detroit had the fourth best turnover differential in the NFL last season at plus-seven. – Tim Twentyman

Solid start: Running back David Montgomery rushed for 67 yards (4.2 avg.) and one touchdown and added one reception for seven yards to tally 74 scrimmage yards on the day. He joined Billy Sims (1980) as the only players to rush for 65-plus yards and a touchdown in each of their first two games with the team. His fumble on the first play of the second half that led to a Seattle touchdown was a killer, however. He left the game in the second half with a thigh bruise. Hopefully it won't force him to miss time. – Tim Twentyman

Up next: The Lions host the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field next week and their defense better be ready for one of the league's best rushing attacks. Atlanta is averaging 170.5 yards per game on the ground, which is currently fourth best in the NFL. – Tim Twentyman

news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: What went wrong for Lions in OT loss to Seahawks

This week's Monday Countdown looks at the plays that hurt the Detroit Lions, takeaways on offense, defense and special teams, and more.
news

O'HARA'S WEEK 2 PREVIEW: Lions looking to best Seahawks this time around

Mike O'Hara previews the Lions' Week 2 matchup vs. the Seahawks including an early-season revenge game, three keys for Detroit and more.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 1

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 1 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. 
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: How Lions' rookies performed in Week 1 win over Chiefs

This week's Monday Countdown looks at how the Lions' top four draft picks performed, how HC Dan Campbell views QB Jared Goff's streak of passes without an INT and more.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 1 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 21-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

O'HARA'S WEEK 1 PREVIEW: To keep up excitement, Lions know they must deliver

Mike O'Hara previews the Lions' Week 1 matchup vs. the Chiefs including embracing expectations, three things to consider for each team and more.
news

Holmes confident Lions can win NFC North

GM Brad Holmes is confident the Lions can win the NFC North this year, and that they'll be ready for a big first test Week 1 vs. the defending Super Bowl Champion Chiefs.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from preseason Week 3

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' preseason Week 3 victory over the Carolina Panthers.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Preseason Week 3 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 26-17 preseason victory over the Carolina Panthers.
news

O'HARA: Camp may be a grind, but rookie Brodric Martin loved it anyways

The excitement and joy that rookie DL Brodric Martin displayed on the day the Detroit Lions drafted him has not been dulled by the rigors of training camp.
news

TIM AND MIKE: August 23 practice observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions practice.
