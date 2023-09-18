O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: What went wrong for Lions in OT loss to Seahawks

2. Fan time: It was disappointing to lose, and doubly so that the Lions couldn't give the fans the victory they wanted.

"They all sting," Goff said of losing. "You'd like to get the first one in front of the fans. That's probably what makes it sting a little bit more is that that was a real, real, real, home-field advantage for us today.

"We didn't deserve (to win) that one. We might've have gotten away with it at the end there. They earned that win, and we earned that loss."

3. Turnovers: They had only two that counted, but it was two too many.

Running back David Montgomery, who played well otherwise, fumbled on the first play of the second half. The Seahawks turned that into a touchdown.

Goff had an interception returned for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.

"When you turn the ball over twice, offensively, where we did -- that's tough," Campbell said. "That bit us."

4. Takeaways, offense: