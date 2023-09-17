FOUR DOWNS: Turnovers hurt Lions in OT loss to Seahawks

Sep 17, 2023 at 06:31 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

FIRST DOWN: COSTLY TURNOVERS

Look at any box score after a game and scroll down to the turnovers line, and usually the team with more turnovers is the team that lost the game.

That was the case Sunday in Detroit's 37-31 overtime loss to Seattle at Ford Field. Detroit had three turnovers while the Seahawks had none.

Seattle scored just two plays after a David Montgomery fumble on Detroit's first play of the second half at their own 23-yard line to tie the score at 14-14.

And Seattle cornerback Tre Brown took a Jared Goff interception 40 yards for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter to give the Seahawks a 31-21 advantage at the time.

"When you turn the ball over twice offensively where we did, that's tough," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said. "That bit us. We're not good enough to turn the ball over."

Detroit would battle back and push the game to overtime, but a 14-0 advantage off turnovers was definitely the biggest stat of the contest for Seattle.

"We didn't deserve that one," Goff said after the game. "We might have gotten away with it at the end there (sending it to overtime). They earned that win and we kind of earned the loss. Typically, it doesn't go your way if the turnover margin is that big."

SECOND DOWN: LACK OF PASS RUSH

One of the big storylines coming out of Seattle all week was the health of their two starting offensive tackles Abraham Lucas and Charles Cross. Seattle ended up putting Lucas on IR with a knee injury early in the week, and Cross was inactive due to his toe injury.

Advantage Detroit's defensive front, right? Not so much.

Against backup tackles Stone Forsythe and Jake Curhan, Detroit's edge rushers didn't have any sacks or quarterback hits. It was a goose egg on the edge. The only sack and quarterback hit for Detroit's defense Sunday came from linebacker Alex Anzalone, who got to Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith in a scramble drill late in regulation.

Detroit's defense ended up allowing 393 total yards of offense, 28 first downs and had just one tackle for loss. Seattle won the line of scrimmage Sunday. That has to be disappointing for Campbell, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and everyone involved on defense.

Sacks aren't always the most telling stat, but through two games the Lions' defensive line still doesn't have one.

Lions vs. Seahawks Week 2 photos

View photos from the Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions Week 2 game at Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 17 in Detroit, MI.

THIRD DOWN: GOFF'S PLAY

Goff played a heck of a game overall as the Lions' offense racked up 418 total yards and 31 points. He had the pick-six throwing a little behind running back Jahmyr Gibbs, but that was really the only mistake Goff made all game as he finished 28-of-35 passing for 323 yards with three touchdowns and the one pick to finish with a 121.8 passer rating.

"I thought Goff played really well," Campbell said. "Man, he looked comfortable. I thought he was accurate. He just threw the heck out of it. I was really proud of the way he played."

Goff connected with wide receiver Josh Reynolds twice for touchdowns (22 & 4) and once with wide receiver Kalif Raymond on a 36-yard flea flicker.

Goff's streak of consecutive passes without an interception ended at 383, the third longest streak in NFL history.

FOURTH DOWN: HUMBLE PIE

Sometimes teams can learn a lot more about themselves in a loss than they can in a win. At least that's what Campbell is hoping his team takes out of Sunday's loss to Seattle.

After the game he called the defeat a little bit of humble pie.

"I know it stings and those guys are disappointed," Campbell said. "I'm disappointed. The staff is. But my gosh this is good. We get a little humble pie here and we have a real good opponent coming up next week (Atlanta)."

The hype train around this team reached a crescendo last week after their Week 1 road win over Kansas City. Sometimes when a team comes into your house and hands you a loss it can push a team back to what their identity needs to be. For Campbell and Detroit, that's grit, toughness and playing with an underdog mentality.

"Sometimes you don't know exactly where you're at until you're in it," Campbell said. "We come off a big win and you can always preach certain things, but man, this is the NFL and these guys came in and took that win. They earned it over there and we did the mistakes that cost us."

