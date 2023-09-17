FOUR DOWNS: Turnovers hurt Lions in OT loss to Seahawks

FOURTH DOWN: HUMBLE PIE

Sometimes teams can learn a lot more about themselves in a loss than they can in a win. At least that's what Campbell is hoping his team takes out of Sunday's loss to Seattle.

After the game he called the defeat a little bit of humble pie.

"I know it stings and those guys are disappointed," Campbell said. "I'm disappointed. The staff is. But my gosh this is good. We get a little humble pie here and we have a real good opponent coming up next week (Atlanta)."

The hype train around this team reached a crescendo last week after their Week 1 road win over Kansas City. Sometimes when a team comes into your house and hands you a loss it can push a team back to what their identity needs to be. For Campbell and Detroit, that's grit, toughness and playing with an underdog mentality.