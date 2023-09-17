NOTEBOOK: Lions suffer several injuries in OT loss to Seahawks

It looks like Detroit's training room is going to be a busy place this week trying to get a multitude of Lions players who suffered injuries in the OT loss to the Seahawks ready for Atlanta next Sunday.
The most serious seems to be the ankle injury suffered by second-year edge rusher James Houston. Head coach Dan Campbell said after the game he expected Houston to be out for a bit with this injury. That's a big loss for a Lions pass rush that recorded just one sack and one quarterback hit (both from linebacker Alex Anzalone) on Sunday.
Campbell didn't have an update on the knee injury suffered by starting right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai in the fourth quarter that caused him to leave the game and not return. Campbell said he'll know more about the severity of that injury Monday.
Also leaving the game and not returning were veteran running back David Montgomery (thigh bruise) and rookie wide receiver Antoine Green (concussion). Montgomery was injured trying to twist out of a tackle from Seattle linebacker Jordyn Brooks.
Safety Kerby Joseph left the game for a brief time with a hip injury but did return. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown left for a bit due to cramping but also returned.
The Lions have a week to rest up, get healthy and get ready for a 2-0 Atlanta Falcons team fresh off a win over Green Bay.
REYNOLDS STEPS UP
After making some critical catches in Detroit's Week 1 win in Kansas City, veteran wide receiver Josh Reynolds did it again Sunday vs. Seattle. Reynolds caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jared Goff in the first quarter and a four-yarder late in the fourth quarter that helped lead Detroit's fourth-quarter comeback to send the game into overtime.
Reynolds finished with five receptions for 66 yards and the two scores.
"I trust him a hell of a lot," Goff said of Reynolds. "He's got great hands. He's been playing at a high level.
"He's starting to catch himself into a little bit of a rhythm now, which is good, and getting himself open. I think at the end of the day I trust him and know he's going to be competitive at the catch point and he's proven me that."
St. Brown led the Lions with six catches for 102 yards. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs added seven catches for 39 yards and tight end Sam LaPorta had five catches for 63 yards.
EXPLAINING THE INTERCEPTION
Campbell said after the game he had to watch the film, but thought Goff's fourth-quarter interception that was returned for a touchdown was on the route run by Gibbs.
Goff said it was on him afterward.
"I thought he ran a fine route," Goff said of Gibbs. "I was getting hit or was about to get hit and threw it before he broke. Guy made a good catch. Sometimes that doesn't go your way. I would have liked to have thrown it a little more inside of him and give him a chance to catch it and didn't."
The pick ended Goff's streak of passes without an interception at 383.
View photos from the Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions Week 2 game at Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 17 in Detroit, MI.
EXTRA POINT
All four teams in the NFC North lost Sunday. Detroit fell to Seattle (37-31), Green Bay dropped a thriller to Atlanta (25-24), Chicago lost to Tampa Bay (27-17), and Minnesota lost to Philadelphia on Thursday night (34-28).
After two weeks, Detroit and Green Bay are 1-1 and Chicago and Minnesota are 0-2.