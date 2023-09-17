NOTEBOOK: Lions suffer several injuries in OT loss to Seahawks

It looks like Detroit's training room is going to be a busy place this week trying to get a multitude of Lions players who suffered injuries in the OT loss to the Seahawks ready for Atlanta next Sunday.

The most serious seems to be the ankle injury suffered by second-year edge rusher James Houston. Head coach Dan Campbell said after the game he expected Houston to be out for a bit with this injury. That's a big loss for a Lions pass rush that recorded just one sack and one quarterback hit (both from linebacker Alex Anzalone) on Sunday.

Campbell didn't have an update on the knee injury suffered by starting right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai in the fourth quarter that caused him to leave the game and not return. Campbell said he'll know more about the severity of that injury Monday.

Also leaving the game and not returning were veteran running back David Montgomery (thigh bruise) and rookie wide receiver Antoine Green (concussion). Montgomery was injured trying to twist out of a tackle from Seattle linebacker Jordyn Brooks.

Safety Kerby Joseph left the game for a brief time with a hip injury but did return. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown left for a bit due to cramping but also returned.