Swift & Williams forming one-two punch in Lions backfield

Jul 30, 2021 at 02:08 PM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

Jamaal Williams likes the role he is expected to play in sharing time at running back with D'Andre Swift in the Detroit Lions' offense.

He especially likes likes the possibility of an expanded workload.

"It's a one-two punch," head coach Dan Campbell said Friday. "We're going to use those guys – both of those guys, and they know that."

They know that although Swift is the lead back in his second year with the Lions, the hot hand will get the ball.

"A guy gets rolling ... Jamaal's rolling ... Jamaal's going to be rolling," Campbell said. "We'll use Swift for some of the other things.

"It's a good problem to have."

Williams reacted enthusiastically when told after practice of Campbell's comments and the plan for the running backs.

"Oh yeah," he said. "If you're going, you go. If I'm moving the ball, don't take me out. That's all I'm saying."

Campbell referred to the success the Saints had with running back tandems during his tenure as assistant head coach. It started with Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara and more recently featured Kamara and Latavius Murray.

The similarity for the Lions in terms of makeup is the multiple running-receiving skills Swift displayed as a rookie in 2020 and the consistent running ability that was Williams' strength in four seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

Putting the two together produces the one-two punch.

"That's my vision of this one-two punch," Campbell said. "That's how I see Jamaal Williams with us. To know that he has high energy. He's a bit of a hammer.

"He's a guy you can feed off a little bit."

Williams rushed for 1,985 yards in the regular season in his four years with the Packers. That's an average of 496 yards per season.

Williams was known with the Packers for his energy and upbeat personality. That has carried over in his interactions with his new teammates in Detroit – and even in his dealings with the media.

He has his low moments, but they disappear when he's on the practice field.

"Talk to the trainers – they see me in the morning like this," he said, making a grouchy face. "It takes a minute to get all this going. I know I have to bring the energy to my team. If I feel anybody is low and not feeling too good ... that's when I come in and bring the energy for practice.

"I'm grateful to have teammates who do the same for me."

Practice photos: July 29, 2021

View photos from Detroit Lions practice on Thursday July 29, 2021.

Detroit lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 48

Detroit lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions longsnapper Scott Daly (47) Detroit Lions longsnapper Don Muhlbach (48) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 48

Detroit Lions longsnapper Scott Daly (47) Detroit Lions longsnapper Don Muhlbach (48) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety D'Angelo Amos (43) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 48

Detroit Lions safety D'Angelo Amos (43) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 48

Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 48

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 48

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 48

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 48

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (8) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 48

Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (8) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive linebacker Trey Flowers (90) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 48

Detroit Lions offensive linebacker Trey Flowers (90) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 48

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Nick Williams (97) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 48

Detroit Lions defensive end Nick Williams (97) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 48

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 48

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 48

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 48

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Alex Brown (27) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 48

Detroit Lions cornerback Alex Brown (27) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Chad Hansen (82) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 48

Detroit Lions wide receiver Chad Hansen (82) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Jashon Cornell (96) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 48

Detroit Lions defensive end Jashon Cornell (96) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (2) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 48

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (2) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Dedrick Mills (36) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 48

Detroit Lions running back Dedrick Mills (36) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 48

Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 48

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Nick Williams (97) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 48

Detroit Lions defensive end Nick Williams (97) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) Detroit Lions kicker Randy Bullock (4) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 48

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) Detroit Lions kicker Randy Bullock (4) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 48

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 48

Detroit lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 48

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions longsnapper Don Muhlbach (48) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 48

Detroit Lions longsnapper Don Muhlbach (48) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Tavante Beckett (59) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 48

Detroit Lions linebacker Tavante Beckett (59) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 48

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 48

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (91) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 48

Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (91) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions safety Alijah Holder (33) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 48

Detroit lions safety Alijah Holder (33) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 48

Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Trey Flowers (90) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 48

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Trey Flowers (90) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 48

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 48

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Chad Hansen (82) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
39 / 48

Detroit Lions wide receiver Chad Hansen (82) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
40 / 48

Detroit Lions offensive linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
41 / 48

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
42 / 48

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
43 / 48

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Penisini (98) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
44 / 48

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Penisini (98) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Alize Mack (84) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
45 / 48

Detroit Lions tight end Alize Mack (84) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
46 / 48

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
47 / 48

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
48 / 48

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The Lions are at a different stage of development than the Packers teams he played on. After missing the playoffs his first two seasons in Green Bay, the Packers made it to the playoffs and lost in the NFC Championship game the last two years.

The Lions are in a rebuilding stage. Predictions that the Lions are playoff outsiders doesn't bother Williams.

"I feel like everybody here is fresh," he said. "We don't know anything about the past. Everything is new to us.

"Underestimate us. That's what we want. Whatever you know from the past, keep that.

"We're coming out with something new."

Advertising