Swift & Williams forming one-two punch in Lions backfield

Williams rushed for 1,985 yards in the regular season in his four years with the Packers. That's an average of 496 yards per season.

Williams was known with the Packers for his energy and upbeat personality. That has carried over in his interactions with his new teammates in Detroit – and even in his dealings with the media.

He has his low moments, but they disappear when he's on the practice field.

"Talk to the trainers – they see me in the morning like this," he said, making a grouchy face. "It takes a minute to get all this going. I know I have to bring the energy to my team. If I feel anybody is low and not feeling too good ... that's when I come in and bring the energy for practice.