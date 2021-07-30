Marlowe on competition at safety: 'It brings the best out of you'

Campbell talked earlier in the offseason about the safety position and how he likes the depth and competition developing there. Early in camp we've seen veterans Tracy Walker and Will Harris take a lot of the first-team reps, but Dean Marlowe, a veteran coming over from Buffalo in free agency, has worked into the mix as well. So have second-year players Bobby Price and Jalen Elliott, as well as rookie D'Angelo Amos.

The competition early in camp not only for starting jobs, but also key roles and roster spots, is hopefully going to make all involved that much better. The Lions didn't get good enough play out of their safety group last year – a group that included Walker and Harris – and if this defense is going to be a better unit overall, they have to get more consistent play out of the safety position.

"It brings the best out of you," Marlowe said of the competition in camp at safety. "It brings the best out in everybody. We push each other each day. We know that we're not in competition with each other, we're in a competition with ourselves. That's the mindset that we go into it with every day."