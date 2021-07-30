TIM AND MIKE: July 30 practice observations

Up-down race: The defense does 40 up-downs to start every practice, but DC Aaron Glenn is finding creative ways to get the 40 in. Friday, it was in race form. Five players were at the goal line doing 10 up-downs. After 10, they'd have to sprint to the sideline where four footballs were left 10 yards apart. The four guys who grabbed a football were safe. The fifth guy without a football had to do more up-downs in the middle of the field. Good way to get the competitive juices flowing early in practice. – Tim Twentyman