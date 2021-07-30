TIM AND MIKE: July 30 practice observations

Jul 30, 2021 at 01:08 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Up-down race: The defense does 40 up-downs to start every practice, but DC Aaron Glenn is finding creative ways to get the 40 in. Friday, it was in race form. Five players were at the goal line doing 10 up-downs. After 10, they'd have to sprint to the sideline where four footballs were left 10 yards apart. The four guys who grabbed a football were safe. The fifth guy without a football had to do more up-downs in the middle of the field. Good way to get the competitive juices flowing early in practice. – Tim Twentyman

Hot pursuit: If it's possible for two players on opposite sides of the ball to make a good impression on a play that resulted in a touchdown, running back D'Andre Swift and cornerback Jeff Okudah did it Friday. Swift broke open over the middle and had a big lead on Okudah in the race to the end zone. Okudah nearly caught Swift just as he reached the end zone. Good run by Swift. Good effort by Okudah. – Mike O'Hara

Practice photos: July 29, 2021

View photos from Detroit Lions practice on Thursday July 29, 2021.

Detroit lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 48

Detroit lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions longsnapper Scott Daly (47) Detroit Lions longsnapper Don Muhlbach (48) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 48

Detroit Lions longsnapper Scott Daly (47) Detroit Lions longsnapper Don Muhlbach (48) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety D'Angelo Amos (43) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 48

Detroit Lions safety D'Angelo Amos (43) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 48

Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 48

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 48

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 48

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 48

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (8) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 48

Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (8) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive linebacker Trey Flowers (90) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 48

Detroit Lions offensive linebacker Trey Flowers (90) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 48

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Nick Williams (97) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 48

Detroit Lions defensive end Nick Williams (97) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 48

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 48

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 48

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 48

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Alex Brown (27) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 48

Detroit Lions cornerback Alex Brown (27) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Chad Hansen (82) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 48

Detroit Lions wide receiver Chad Hansen (82) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Jashon Cornell (96) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 48

Detroit Lions defensive end Jashon Cornell (96) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (2) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 48

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (2) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Dedrick Mills (36) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 48

Detroit Lions running back Dedrick Mills (36) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 48

Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 48

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Nick Williams (97) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 48

Detroit Lions defensive end Nick Williams (97) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) Detroit Lions kicker Randy Bullock (4) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 48

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) Detroit Lions kicker Randy Bullock (4) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 48

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 48

Detroit lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 48

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions longsnapper Don Muhlbach (48) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 48

Detroit Lions longsnapper Don Muhlbach (48) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Tavante Beckett (59) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 48

Detroit Lions linebacker Tavante Beckett (59) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 48

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 48

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (91) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 48

Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (91) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions safety Alijah Holder (33) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 48

Detroit lions safety Alijah Holder (33) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 48

Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Trey Flowers (90) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 48

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Trey Flowers (90) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 48

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 48

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Chad Hansen (82) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
39 / 48

Detroit Lions wide receiver Chad Hansen (82) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
40 / 48

Detroit Lions offensive linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
41 / 48

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
42 / 48

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
43 / 48

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Penisini (98) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
44 / 48

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Penisini (98) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Alize Mack (84) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
45 / 48

Detroit Lions tight end Alize Mack (84) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
46 / 48

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
47 / 48

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
48 / 48

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Off day: It wasn't a particularly crisp day for the offense on Friday. There were some missed opportunities for big plays and some missed throws. Overall, I thought the defense was a little more crisp.

The team worked on a third-down period at the end of practice and I had the three quarterbacks – Jared Goff, Tim Boyle and David Blough – completing 4-of-11 passes, including a fumble, and converting a first down just three times. It's very early and there's going to be up and down days for both sides of the ball, but Friday wasn't a banner day for the offense, in my opinion. – Tim Twentyman

Sizing up: Size is apparent in the Lions' receivers with players such as Tyrell Williams (6-4), Sage Surratt (6-2), Damion Ratley (6-3), Geronimo Allison (6-3) and Breshad Perriman (6-1). When they're running routes, it looks like they could be members of the U.S. Olympic volleyball team. – Mike O'Hara

Play of day: Boyle had the throw of the day for a second consecutive practice, this time in 7-on-7's. He launched a beautiful deep ball down the left sideline and hit Ratley in stride after he'd gotten a couple steps on cornerback Quinton Dunbar. – Tim Twentyman

Catching my eye: It was veteran linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton today. He made a nice play in an early team period identifying a counter play and being right there in the backfield to make the play. Later, he ran with Swift step-for-step down the right sideline and forced an incomplete pass from Goff. Hamilton is fighting to make the roster at one of the ILB spots, and Friday was a good day for him. – Tim Twentyman

Rock, paper, scissors: Jamaal Williams spoke to the media after practice Friday. If you don't know already, he's got a great sense of humor. Two reporters tried to ask a question at the same time – twice – and he made them square off in rock, paper, scissors. Can't say I've seen that one before. – Tim Twentyman

Related Content

news

Marlowe on competition at safety: 'It brings the best out of you'

The Detroit Lions' competition at safety is tight, and veteran Dean Marlowe said it's bringing the best out of everyone involved.
news

Flowers having fun with expanded role in Lions' new defense

OLB Trey Flowers is having fun with his expanded role in the Detroit Lions' new defense.
news

TIM AND MIKE: July 29 practice observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions acclimation period practice.
news

What's next for Ragnow after signing offseason extension?

It's been a big year for Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow, but he's still trying to push himself to be even better.
news

TIM AND MIKE: July 28 practice observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions acclimation period practice.
news

Swift has opportunity to play big role in Lions' offense

Going into his second season, running back D'Andre Swift has the opportunity to play a big role in the Detroit Lions' offense.
news

5 things to watch: 2021 training camp

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 things to watch as the Detroit Lions get ready for 2021 training camp.
news

2021 training camp preview: Special teams 

Tim Twentyman previews the special teams unit heading into training camp.
news

2021 training camp preview: Offensive line

Tim Twentyman previews the offensive line position heading into training camp.
news

2021 training camp preview: Linebacker 

Tim Twentyman previews the linebacker position heading into training camp.
news

2021 training camp preview: Tight end 

Tim Twentyman previews the tight end position heading into training camp.
Advertising