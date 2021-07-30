TIM AND MIKE: July 30 practice observations

Up-down race: The defense does 40 up-downs to start every practice, but DC Aaron Glenn is finding creative ways to get the 40 in. Friday, it was in race form. Five players were at the goal line doing 10 up-downs. After 10, they'd have to sprint to the sideline where four footballs were left 10 yards apart. The four guys who grabbed a football were safe. The fifth guy without a football had to do more up-downs in the middle of the field. Good way to get the competitive juices flowing early in practice. – Tim Twentyman
Hot pursuit: If it's possible for two players on opposite sides of the ball to make a good impression on a play that resulted in a touchdown, running back D'Andre Swift and cornerback Jeff Okudah did it Friday. Swift broke open over the middle and had a big lead on Okudah in the race to the end zone. Okudah nearly caught Swift just as he reached the end zone. Good run by Swift. Good effort by Okudah. – Mike O'Hara
View photos from Detroit Lions practice on Thursday July 29, 2021.
Off day: It wasn't a particularly crisp day for the offense on Friday. There were some missed opportunities for big plays and some missed throws. Overall, I thought the defense was a little more crisp.
The team worked on a third-down period at the end of practice and I had the three quarterbacks – Jared Goff, Tim Boyle and David Blough – completing 4-of-11 passes, including a fumble, and converting a first down just three times. It's very early and there's going to be up and down days for both sides of the ball, but Friday wasn't a banner day for the offense, in my opinion. – Tim Twentyman
Sizing up: Size is apparent in the Lions' receivers with players such as Tyrell Williams (6-4), Sage Surratt (6-2), Damion Ratley (6-3), Geronimo Allison (6-3) and Breshad Perriman (6-1). When they're running routes, it looks like they could be members of the U.S. Olympic volleyball team. – Mike O'Hara
Play of day: Boyle had the throw of the day for a second consecutive practice, this time in 7-on-7's. He launched a beautiful deep ball down the left sideline and hit Ratley in stride after he'd gotten a couple steps on cornerback Quinton Dunbar. – Tim Twentyman
Catching my eye: It was veteran linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton today. He made a nice play in an early team period identifying a counter play and being right there in the backfield to make the play. Later, he ran with Swift step-for-step down the right sideline and forced an incomplete pass from Goff. Hamilton is fighting to make the roster at one of the ILB spots, and Friday was a good day for him. – Tim Twentyman
Rock, paper, scissors: Jamaal Williams spoke to the media after practice Friday. If you don't know already, he's got a great sense of humor. Two reporters tried to ask a question at the same time – twice – and he made them square off in rock, paper, scissors. Can't say I've seen that one before. – Tim Twentyman