Goff-led offense starting to take shape

New offense. New quarterback. New set of receivers.

There's been a lot of changes on the offensive side of the ball for the Detroit Lions this offseason, the biggest change being Jared Goff at quarterback.

Head coach Dan Campbell and new offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn have kept Goff in the loop every step of the way while forming this new offense in Detroit, trying to tailor it to Goff's strengths and things he likes to run. It's still early, but Campbell is liking how the offense is starting to take shape under Goff.

"He's been good. You can just see him from where we were in the spring to now, you can see how much more comfortable he is and how much more he has taken ownership of his offense, which is what we want," Campbell said Friday.