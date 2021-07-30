Goff-led offense starting to take shape

Jul 30, 2021 at 01:45 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

New offense. New quarterback. New set of receivers.

There's been a lot of changes on the offensive side of the ball for the Detroit Lions this offseason, the biggest change being Jared Goff at quarterback.

Head coach Dan Campbell and new offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn have kept Goff in the loop every step of the way while forming this new offense in Detroit, trying to tailor it to Goff's strengths and things he likes to run. It's still early, but Campbell is liking how the offense is starting to take shape under Goff.

"He's been good. You can just see him from where we were in the spring to now, you can see how much more comfortable he is and how much more he has taken ownership of his offense, which is what we want," Campbell said Friday.

"We want him to feel like – listen, dialogue, communication, 'Is there something you want, or you feel like we could do better with?' We take it. Sometimes we're like, 'no. this is why we want to do it.' He's really growing into it and he is embracing it and it is becoming – and that's what we want. We want it to become what is best for him and his vision, as well ours. He's been great, he really has. You can see him grow inside the offense."

Watching the first few practices of training camp we can see it's still a work in progress, and Goff admitted as much Friday speaking to reporters after practice, but he's liked the collaborative effort getting the offense on its feet.

"It's always part of your job as the quarterback, especially for me with a new team, new faces and a new system, trying to give them stuff that I like that I know and trying to implement it," Goff said. "While at the same time listening, 'What do they like? What do they know? What do we want to do?' Meshing things together.

"I think through this first week or so trying to make sure everyone knows that I know what's going on and handling things the right way."

Goff is coming off a 9-6 season with the Rams in 2020 where he completed 67 percent of his passes for 3,952 yards with 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. But one area that saw a significant decrease from seasons prior for Goff was he attempted almost 1,400 less air yards last year than in his previous two seasons, which means he wasn't as aggressive down the field.

Goff said they're working in shots down the field and expects that to be a part of this offense, especially with speed on the outside in receivers Tyrell Williams, Breshad Perriman and others.

"It's based on what (the defense) gives us, but it's also based on what type of game we want to make it," Goff said. "For all intents and purposes, I think we expect to throw the ball down the field and we'll have some of that in the game plan every week. I hope to throw it down the field a lot this year."

There's one more day left in the four-day acclimation period to begin training camp with the team expected to conduct their first padded practice next week. That's when we'll really start to see how this offense is taking shape around Goff's skillset.

"I think for him there are certain things that he really likes, and he does really well," Campbell said of Goff. "He loves progressions. He loves progression reads. He loves throwing it downfield, he really does. A lot of that comes with run play pass, things of that nature.

"We're not in the world of true shot plays right now. We got throws downfield and things of that nature. I just think there's certain things that he's comfortable with and so we're trying to give him those things. Which, there again is a lot of progression, but he's been great."

