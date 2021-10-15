NOTEBOOK: Rookie Onwuzurike working to become more consistent

KICK RETURN DUTIES

Running back Godwin Igwebuike returned kickoffs the first couple weeks of the season, but he was replaced with Ballentine after he struggled to catch a couple kicks.

With Ballentine now on IR, how will the Lions handle kickoff duties going forward?

"Godwin and Tom Kennedy will probably be a couple of guys we may take a shot at and see what they look like," Campbell said.

Kennedy has only been active for Detroit's Week 2 contest in Green Bay when he played just four snaps. He's likely to be active this week with Detroit having just five healthy receivers on the roster after Quintez Cephus was placed on IR this week.

Detroit currently ranks 22nd in the NFL in kickoff returns, averaging 20.3 yards per return.

SEWELL HUMBLED

After a college career where he didn't allow a single sack and a terrific start to his NFL rookie season, Lions tackle Penei Sewell has given up a few sacks the last couple weeks. He said Friday it's been a humbling experience for him.

"I think it's humbling, to be honest," Sewell said. "When you're young and you're faced with so much success and everybody telling you this and that, then you get hit by a wall, it's humbling, and there's no other way I want to take it. I'm learning each and every way possible."

Sewell said he's just got to be a little more patient and clean up some small technique issues as defenders have tried to attack him more on the edges the last couple weeks. He said he gets in trouble when he's too aggressive as a blocker.

Sometimes it takes a little adversity to take the next step.

EXTRA POINTS