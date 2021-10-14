NOTEBOOK: Lions yet to see full potential of run game

But Staley says we still haven't seen the true potential of the thunder and lightning duo as he envisioned it.

"I like it, but of course we want more," Staley said. "We wish we could be in a situation where we can do that all game. Where we can have the thunder and lightning I talked about earlier in the year.

"Just the situation we've been in when you're behind you can't continue to stick with that mentality of running the ball. You kind of squeeze a few in here and there, but you're up against the clock, you're behind a little bit and you have to kind of speed things up and go to a different package."

To Staley's point, the Lions have trailed by double digits in the second half of every game this season. They haven't been able to use their run game as a weapon down the stretch to ice a game and wear down a defense.