10 takeaways from Glenn, Lynn & Fipp

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn and special teams coordinator Dave Fipp spoke to the media Thursday as they do every week. Here are my 10 biggest takeaways from those media sessions:

1. The four turnovers (three fumbles and an interception) in plus territory the last two weeks against Chicago and Minnesota have really bothered Lynn. He said he's got to do a better job with play calling in those situations. He also said the protection has to be better, as well as the decision making at quarterback.

2. Glenn always opens with the positives, and there were plenty of positives from his defense last week. Glenn said that unit continues to improve, and he likes how they've been able to pressure the quarterback and generate turnovers the last few weeks. He continues to really like the third-down defense, which ranks second in the NFL.