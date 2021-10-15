With Cephus on IR, Lions looking for receivers to step up

Heading into Sunday's game against Cincinnati at Ford Field, running back D'Andre Swift and tight end T.J. Hockenson lead the team in both targets and receptions, respectively. Rookie fourth-round pick Amon-Ra St. Brown has come on the last couple weeks with 13 receptions for 135 yards, and he'll need to keep that up, but the Lions need more from their receiving corps as a collective unit if they want to avoid being too predictable on offense.

Goff is currently last in the NFL with just 3.7 air yards per completion, per NextGen Stats. Of the Lions' 1,303 passing yards through Week 5, 813 have been after the catch, which is 62.4 percent, the highest percentage in the NFL. Of the five teams that have the highest yards-after-catch percentage in the NFL – Detroit, Philadelphia (59.2), Pittsburgh (55.5), Cleveland (55.2) and San Francisco (54.0) – only Philadelphia ranks in the top half on the league in passing (12th).

"We'll take the shots when they're there," Goff said. "I know we're trying to scheme them up and I know that we're trying to find ways to get the ball down the field, but if it doesn't fit in the weekly plan or it doesn't fit in what the defense does, or it doesn't fit in what we do this week, we're not going to do them.