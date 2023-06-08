TIM AND MIKE: Minicamp Day 3 observations

Arm talent: OC Ben Johnson and the offense had a little fun Thursday during the last practice of mandatory minicamp, working on some trick plays with the running backs, receivers and tight ends able to show off their arms. The best arm from the receivers was rookie Antonie Green. Jermar Jefferson got my vote from the running backs and Sam LaPorta from the tight end group. – Tim Twentyman
On target: Head coach Dan Campbell commented twice this week on the progress of backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld. Sudfeld has thrown only 37 passes since entering the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick in 2016. He was accurate throwing the ball the last two days of minicamp. He did not seem affected by the steady wind that blew both days. – Mike O'Hara
Megatron: Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson was at practice Thursday. He said he's feeling good, and he was proud of the fact that his injured fingers have healed to the point where he can put his hand in his pants pocket again, which he joked was a goal in retirement. It was good to see Johnson back in Allen Park. – Tim Twentyman
Repeat performance: It was another good day for wide receiver Jameson Williams. He made a sliding catch on a cut to the left sideline and another sliding catch near the back of the end zone. Hard to tell if he was inbounds. Regardless, it was a good catch. – Mike O'Hara
Situational work: Campbell put the offense in a tough spot Thursday to finish minicamp. Ball on their own 25-yard line with one minute & 58 seconds on the clock down 30-21.
Quarterback Jared Goff and the first-team offense methodically moved down the field with three catches by wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, one each by wide receiver Josh Reynolds and tight end Brock Wright and then a 9-yard touchdown grab by Williams with 59 seconds left. After a hypothetical onside recovery, Goff got the ball back with 55 seconds left on their own 45 down 30-28. Five plays into their second possession St. Brown got loose on a wheel route for a 34-yard touchdown to win the drill for the offense.
Sudfeld led the second-team offense. He completed passes to LaPorta, Williams and running back Greg Bell. Safety Savion Smith had a nice defensive play to break up a potential deep touchdown pass to Williams in the period. Sudfeld and the offense had to settle for a field goal with just 26 seconds left. After the onside kick Sudfeld completed passes to Jefferson and Raymond to give themselves one more shot at the end zone from the 29-yard line with two seconds on the clock. A short pass to Jefferson turned into a lateral play that ended with the defense making a stop, though tackle Matt Nelson thought he had a scoop and score and that was entertaining watching the big man rumble. – Tim Twentyman
View photos from Day 2 of Detroit Lions minicamp on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 in Allen Park, Mich.
Kicking battle: Michael Badgley didn't take part in minicamp. Not sure if he's dealing with an injury or what the deal is but it gave Parker Romo and Riley Patterson a chance to compete with mixed results. They spent a lot of time kicking Thursday ranging from 43 yards to a little bit beyond 50 (couldn't exactly see from my vantage point under the goalpost). Romo made seven of his 11 attempts and Patterson hit six of his 11. – Tim Twentyman
Hooker throwing: It was good to see rookie third-round pick Hendon Hooker throwing routes after practice. He's coming along nicely in his rehab from knee surgery and starting a throwing regimen is a big step for him. – Tim Twentyman