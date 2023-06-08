TIM AND MIKE: Minicamp Day 3 observations

Quarterback Jared Goff and the first-team offense methodically moved down the field with three catches by wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown , one each by wide receiver Josh Reynolds and tight end Brock Wright and then a 9-yard touchdown grab by Williams with 59 seconds left. After a hypothetical onside recovery, Goff got the ball back with 55 seconds left on their own 45 down 30-28. Five plays into their second possession St. Brown got loose on a wheel route for a 34-yard touchdown to win the drill for the offense.

Sudfeld led the second-team offense. He completed passes to LaPorta, Williams and running back Greg Bell. Safety Savion Smith had a nice defensive play to break up a potential deep touchdown pass to Williams in the period. Sudfeld and the offense had to settle for a field goal with just 26 seconds left. After the onside kick Sudfeld completed passes to Jefferson and Raymond to give themselves one more shot at the end zone from the 29-yard line with two seconds on the clock. A short pass to Jefferson turned into a lateral play that ended with the defense making a stop, though tackle Matt Nelson thought he had a scoop and score and that was entertaining watching the big man rumble. – Tim Twentyman