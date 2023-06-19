QBs coach Mark Brunell talks backup QB position, competitive practices & more

A backup's plan: Sudfeld appeared in two games for the Lions without throwing a pass last season. The Lions signed him last August after he was released by the 49ers.

He had to play catchup to fill his backup role, and he did just that.

"He had to put in a lot of extra time," Brunell said. "That's his greatest quality. A really intelligent quarterback."

Sudfeld's contributions did not show up in the box score under his name, but they helped Goff have one of the best seasons of his career.

"He was great leading up to our games as far as working with Jared -- watching tape together," Brunell said. "On gameday he was excellent. It's very important for a starter to have a resource on the sideline -- a backup guy who just wants Jared to be the best he can be. It makes all the difference in the world.