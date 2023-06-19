QBs coach Mark Brunell talks backup QB position, competitive practices & more

Jun 19, 2023 at 07:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

Mark Brunell looks at the challenges and options his players face in defeating the opposition through the eyes of a quarterback.

That's no surprise, given his role of quarterbacks coach on the Lions' high-powered offense, and his extensive background as a player in the NFL.

Drafted by the Packers in the fifth round out of Washington in 1993, Brunell played 19 seasons with five teams.

He played 193 games, with 151 starts, a 78-73 won-loss record and three Pro Bowl appearances.

Brunell is well equipped to speak on elements that help quarterbacks prepare.

In a group media interview at the end of the offseason program, we learned about backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld's role to Jared Goff. Among the other things we learned include the value of more competitive practices in the passing game and who a quarterback's 'two best friends' are.

A backup's plan: Sudfeld appeared in two games for the Lions without throwing a pass last season. The Lions signed him last August after he was released by the 49ers.

He had to play catchup to fill his backup role, and he did just that.

"He had to put in a lot of extra time," Brunell said. "That's his greatest quality. A really intelligent quarterback."

Sudfeld's contributions did not show up in the box score under his name, but they helped Goff have one of the best seasons of his career.

"He was great leading up to our games as far as working with Jared -- watching tape together," Brunell said. "On gameday he was excellent. It's very important for a starter to have a resource on the sideline -- a backup guy who just wants Jared to be the best he can be. It makes all the difference in the world.

"For Jared, he's like another set of eyes on the sideline, just staying dialed in. We have a good supporting cast. I love our system."

Related Links

Practice tempo: There was a noticeable uptick in the secondary, a result of the Lions' signing established veterans in free agency.

"This spring was tougher than it was last spring," Brunell said. "There are some really good players on that side of the ball.

"It has been a challenge. It's tough to separate against those guys. It's been a fun part of this spring going against guys who have a lot of experience and a lot of talent.

"It helps us so much."

2023 OTA Day 8 photos

View photos from Day 8 of Detroit Lions OTA practice on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 in Allen Park, Mich.

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 30

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Adrian Martinez (18) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 30

Detroit Lions quarterback Adrian Martinez (18) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 30

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Chase Cota (88) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 30

Detroit Lions wide receiver Chase Cota (88) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions Tight Ends Coach Steve Heiden during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 30

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions Tight Ends Coach Steve Heiden during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 30

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Adrian Martinez (18) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 30

Detroit Lions quarterback Adrian Martinez (18) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (41) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 30

Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (41) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 30

Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (59) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 30

Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (59) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 30

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 30

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (27) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 30

Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (27) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 30

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 30

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 30

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (41) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 30

Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (41) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 30

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Mohamed Ibrahim (33) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Mohamed Ibrahim (33) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Dylan Drummond (83) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 30

Detroit Lions wide receiver Dylan Drummond (83) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Chase Cota (88) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 30

Detroit Lions wide receiver Chase Cota (88) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Dylan Drummond (83) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 30

Detroit Lions wide receiver Dylan Drummond (83) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 30

Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (27) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 30

Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (27) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (35) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 30

Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (35) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Ryan Swoboda (62) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 30

Detroit Lions tackle Ryan Swoboda (62) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 30

Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

On the run: Goff will have new friends if the Lions' running game pans out at the level Brunell expects it will.

David Montgomery was signed as a free agent, and Jahmyr Gibbs was drafted 12th overall.

"A quarterback's two best friends are a good defense and the ability to run the football," Brunell said. "We have some guys back there who can run the football. They complement each other very well.

"We're looking forward to that. That's probably the thing I'm most excited about this year -- seeing those guys in action and taking our run game to the next level."

Related Content

news

Martin enjoying rookie experience with Lions: 'I haven't frowned one time'

Defensive lineman Brodric Martin is thoroughly enjoying his rookie experience with the Detroit Lions, from first seeing his nameplate on a locker to learning from the veterans in practice.

news

TIM AND MIKE: OTA Week 3 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from open OTA practice.

news

O'HARA: What we learned from Lions minicamp

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' three-day minicamp.

news

Rookie Gibbs enjoying versatile role in Lions' offense

Jahmyr Gibbs has landed in comfortable surroundings as a rookie running back with the Detroit Lions.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Minicamp Day 3 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Day 3 of 2023 Detroit Lions minicamp.

news

Melifonwu focused on staying healthy & competing heading into third season

Ifeatu Melifonwu has a new uniform number, a full year of experience playing safety in the Detroit Lions' defense and a healthy start on his third season with the Lions.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Minicamp Day 2 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Day 2 of 2023 Detroit Lions minicamp.

news

Jones Jr. feels like he's back home with the Lions

Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. feels like he's back home with the Detroit Lions, with familiar surroundings and the same ambitions and desire to play the game that he's had in every stop in his career.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Minicamp Day 1 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Day 1 of 2023 Detroit Lions minicamp.

news

'He always shows up:' Raymond a steady & productive player for Lions

Kalif Raymond has become an important player for the Detroit Lions in his two seasons as a wide receiver and punt returner.

news

TIM AND MIKE: OTA Week 2 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from open OTA practice.

Advertising