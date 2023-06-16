Sheppard looking forward to LB competition: 'We are going to play the best player'

Campbell is certainly expected to be in the mix for a role as a rookie. He was a back-to-back 100-tackle player at Iowa the last two seasons and can do a lot of things at 6-foot-5 and 249 pounds. But like all rookies, he's learning, and how quickly the game slows down for him will ultimately decide his role, according to Sheppard.

"Probably in 20 other rooms that player is starting and there's nothing you can do about it as a position coach," Sheppard said. "Well, that's not the case here. If Jack isn't the top two or three Jack will continue to go through the process of rookie development until he's hit that mark.

"And whoever those two guys are, if that's Derrick and (Reeves-Maybin), if that's (Anzalone) and Malcolm, whatever that looks like. No one can honestly sit here and tell me 365 days ago that you all thought, or myself thought, Malcolm would take the opening snaps (last year)."

Rodriguez started 15 games last season as a rookie sixth-round pick and played a big role finishing with 87 tackles, eight tackles for loss and a sack.