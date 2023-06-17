Romeo Okwara feeling like his old self again – maybe even better

"He is moving better," Campbell said. "And there again, with the Achilles, everyone is a little different with how they come back from them. And certainly he's moving better than even he did at the end of last year.

"And so that's good to see. He and Charles (Harris) both – to see them come back from these injuries. And they're both workers, man. They're pros. They put everything into it. So there again, it's good to see him get back on his feet, move better, and we still have more time before camp gets here too."