Lions offseason questions: Under-the-radar player to watch

We've already talked about new Lions to watch like cornerback Cam Sutton, and players with breakout potential like defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson, but who else should we be keeping an eye on in 2023 that might not already be on the radar?

I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:

Tim Twentyman: Defensive lineman Josh Paschal

Paschal didn't make his NFL debut as a rookie last season until late October because of a core muscle injury that required surgery. When he returned late in the year we saw the kind of impact he can have with a two-sack performance in the Week 17 win over Chicago and his ability to set the edge in the run game.