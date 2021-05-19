OL coach Hank Fraley talks Sewell addition, o-line's potential

The Lions' offensive line is stocked with young veterans. Four were drafted by the Lions. Here is a rundown of the offensive line:

Left tackle Taylor Decker, a first-round pick in 2016 out of Ohio State, is the elder statesman on the unit in terms of seniority as a Lion.

The 2020 season was Decker's best. He has become solid as a run blocker and pass protector, and he has room to improve.

Center Frank Ragnow was a first-round pick in 2018 from Arkansas. He was switched to guard as a rookie, then back to his natural center position in 2019.

Ragnow was a good guard and an outstanding center. He made the 2020 Pro Bowl. With his strength, agility and the football IQ necessary to handle the duties that go with playing center, there are even better days ahead for Ragnow.

Left guard Jonah Jackson, a third-round pick in 2020, played his senior season at Ohio State after transferring from Rutgers.

He started all 16 games as a rookie without the benefit of an official offseason program or any preseason games.

Sewell is slated for right tackle, a switch from left tackle, where he played at Oregon.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai is the leading candidate at right guard. He was signed as a free agent last year to play right tackle but had a disappointing season.