Amon-Ra St. Brown using his draft position as motivation

St. Brown was the 16th receiver selected in the draft. He said Sunday after the final practice of Detroit's three-day rookie minicamp in Allen Park that watching the 15 receivers taken before him has become a source of motivation for him.

"I'm never going to forget the 15 receivers that went before me in the draft," St. Brown said. "That's kind of the chip I have on my shoulder coming in. Whenever I'm thinking about anything, that just comes back to my mind and it just motivates me to do more."