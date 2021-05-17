Amon-Ra St. Brown using his draft position as motivation

The Detroit Lions selected wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth round of this year's NFL Draft with the No. 112 overall pick.
St. Brown was the 16th receiver selected in the draft. He said Sunday after the final practice of Detroit's three-day rookie minicamp in Allen Park that watching the 15 receivers taken before him has become a source of motivation for him.
"I'm never going to forget the 15 receivers that went before me in the draft," St. Brown said. "That's kind of the chip I have on my shoulder coming in. Whenever I'm thinking about anything, that just comes back to my mind and it just motivates me to do more."
St. Brown has a chance to make an immediate impact for Detroit's revamped receiver corps. The Lions' three top receivers from last season – Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola – are all gone. Veterans Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman were signed in free agency, but there's room for youngsters like second-year receiver Quintez Cephus and St. Brown to carve out a role and make an impact in 2021.
St. Brown made an immediate impact as a freshman at USC in 2018 with 60 catches for 750 yards and three touchdowns. He finished his three-year college career with 178 receptions, including a 77-catch, 1,042-yard sophomore campaign in 2019. He had seven touchdowns in six games played last season.
St. Brown played both outside and in the slot during Sunday's rookie minicamp practice, and he comes in with a reputation of being a strong receiver with terrific route-running ability. He ranked eighth in the FBS last year in contested catches.
View photos from the final day of Detroit Lions Rookie Minicamp on Sunday May 16, 2021 in Allen Park, Mich.
St. Brown grew up with two older brothers, including one who plays for the Green Bay Packers (Equanimeous St. Brown), and said his family was ultra-competitive in everything they did. That forced St. Brown to have to do a little bit extra to be able to beat his older brothers. That's stuck with him throughout his football career.
Next up for St. Brown is organized team activity practices with the veterans. He's motivated to start proving there weren't 15 better receivers than him in this year's draft. He's looking forward to laying the groundwork for what he hopes is an impactful first season in Detroit.
"I'm excited to be here," he said. "I'm excited to work and ready to take someone's job."