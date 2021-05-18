Rookies Onwuzurike & McNeill forming athletic DT duo for Lions

McNeill certainly has the strength and build of a stout defensive tackle (6-2, 317), but he's super athletic for his size as well. A former high school running back and star outfielder in baseball, McNeill moves really well for a man his size. He showed off some of that quickness and burst off the ball in Sunday's rookie minicamp practice open to the media. He notched 17.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks in 30 career games at NC State and had a career high 7.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in 2019.

McNeill said it didn't take long for Onwuzurike to make an impression on him either.

"Definitely a dominant guy," he said of Onwuzurike. "Gets off the ball, good finesse. I think when we play beside each other we're going to be able to complement each other a lot and be able to make a lot of plays and wreak havoc in the backfield."