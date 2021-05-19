O'HARA: Barnes draws his inspiration from linebacker legends

Barnes was a four-year player at Purdue. He had 10.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss in his sophomore and junior seasons combined.

He was converted to middle linebacker as a senior in 2020 and continued to produce, posting 5.5 tackles for loss and 54 tackles in six games.

The Lions were impressed enough with Barnes' package of production and intangibles to draft him with an extra fourth-round pick they acquired in a trade.

What the Lions saw from Barnes in the three-day minicamp confirmed what they had seen in the scouting process.

"We've gotten so much feedback on this kid," head coach Dan Campbell said. "Just the character -- who he is, the intangibles.

"He's locked in. He's all business. He takes it serious. He's got a certain approach and a presence about him, and he's been good.