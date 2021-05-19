O'HARA: Barnes draws his inspiration from linebacker legends

May 19, 2021 at 08:29 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

Derrick Barnes got more than a uniform with a number on the back when he was handed a jersey with 55 on it as a freshman at Purdue.

There was a legacy that went with it -- one that the rookie linebacker wants to carry to the Detroit Lions.

"I wanted a lower number, for some reason," Barnes said at the end of rookie minicamp.

Then he heard the list of NFL linebackers who had worn 55. It included the late Hall of Famer Junior Seau and Terrell Suggs. Barnes also liked the intensity and leadership of Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, Suggs' long-time Ravens teammate who wore 52.

"I consider myself a good linebacker," Barnes said. "I want to carry that number. I made my legacy at Purdue with that number. I want to do the same thing at the next level."

Barnes was a four-year player at Purdue. He had 10.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss in his sophomore and junior seasons combined.

He was converted to middle linebacker as a senior in 2020 and continued to produce, posting 5.5 tackles for loss and 54 tackles in six games.

The Lions were impressed enough with Barnes' package of production and intangibles to draft him with an extra fourth-round pick they acquired in a trade.

What the Lions saw from Barnes in the three-day minicamp confirmed what they had seen in the scouting process.

"We've gotten so much feedback on this kid," head coach Dan Campbell said. "Just the character -- who he is, the intangibles.

"He's locked in. He's all business. He takes it serious. He's got a certain approach and a presence about him, and he's been good.

"We're only two days into it, but I would say up to this point, we've liked what we've seen."

Related Links

Barnes has the potential to be part of the remaking of the linebacker position. He certainly has the temperament for the position.

He's had conversations with Chris Spielman, the special assistant to principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp and team president Rod Wood.

Spielman is a connoisseur of linebackers. He was a star linebacker with the Lions, making four Pro Bowls and All-Pro once in eight seasons in Detroit (1988-95).

"Him sharing stories on how he became a great player, you take it to heart," Barnes said. "It's amazing having all the coaches around, and Chris. It's a blessing to have an opportunity to work with him."

Barnes gets inspired by watching YouTube videos of Seau and Lewis and the impact of their physical skills and leadership qualities.

2021 Detroit Lions Rookie Minicamp Day 3 photos

View photos from the final day of Detroit Lions Rookie Minicamp on Sunday May 16, 2021 in Allen Park, Mich.

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
1 / 60

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Brock Wright and Alize Mack during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
2 / 60

Brock Wright and Alize Mack during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Dedrick Mills during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
3 / 60

Dedrick Mills during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Dedrick Mills during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
4 / 60

Dedrick Mills during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Brock Wright and Alize Mack during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
5 / 60

Brock Wright and Alize Mack during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Evan Heim during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
6 / 60

Evan Heim during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Dedrick Mills during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
7 / 60

Dedrick Mills during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Levi Onwuzurike, Tommy Kraemer, and Drake Jackson during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
8 / 60

Levi Onwuzurike, Tommy Kraemer, and Drake Jackson during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Jermar Jefferson during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
9 / 60

Jermar Jefferson during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Alim McNeill during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
10 / 60

Alim McNeill during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Amon-Ra St. Brown during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
11 / 60

Amon-Ra St. Brown during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Jake Hausmann during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
12 / 60

Jake Hausmann during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Brock Wright during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
13 / 60

Brock Wright during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Alize Mack during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
14 / 60

Alize Mack during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Brock Wright during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
15 / 60

Brock Wright during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Drake Jackson during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
16 / 60

Drake Jackson during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Jermar Jackson during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
17 / 60

Jermar Jackson during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Special Teams Coordinator Dave Fipp during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
18 / 60

Detroit Lions Special Teams Coordinator Dave Fipp during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Inside Linebackers Coach Mark Deleone during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
19 / 60

Detroit Lions Inside Linebackers Coach Mark Deleone during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Tavante Beckett during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
20 / 60

Tavante Beckett during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Brock Wright during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
21 / 60

Brock Wright during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Derrick Barnes during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
22 / 60

Derrick Barnes during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Scott Daly during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
23 / 60

Scott Daly during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Alize Mack during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
24 / 60

Alize Mack during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Dedrick Mills during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
25 / 60

Dedrick Mills during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
AJ Parker during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
26 / 60

AJ Parker during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Dedrick Mills during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
27 / 60

Dedrick Mills during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Drake Jackson during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
28 / 60

Drake Jackson during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Evan Heim during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
29 / 60

Evan Heim during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
30 / 60

Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Tight Ends Coach Ben Johnson during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
31 / 60

Detroit Lions Tight Ends Coach Ben Johnson during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Line Coach Hank Fraley during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
32 / 60

Detroit Lions Offensive Line Coach Hank Fraley during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Nick Pickett during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
33 / 60

Nick Pickett during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
D'Angelo Amos during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
34 / 60

D'Angelo Amos during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Jerry Jacobs during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
35 / 60

Jerry Jacobs during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Jermar Jefferson during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
36 / 60

Jermar Jefferson during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
37 / 60

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Assistant Coach Kelvin Sheppard Detroit Lions Senior Defensive Assistant Dom Capers Detroit Lions Inside Linebackers Mark DeLeone during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
38 / 60

Detroit Lions Defensive Assistant Coach Kelvin Sheppard Detroit Lions Senior Defensive Assistant Dom Capers Detroit Lions Inside Linebackers Mark DeLeone during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Jonathan Adams Jr. during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
39 / 60

Jonathan Adams Jr. during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Quality Control Tanner Engstrand during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
40 / 60

Detroit Lions Offensive Quality Control Tanner Engstrand during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Levi Onwuzurike during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
41 / 60

Levi Onwuzurike during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Drake Jackson during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
42 / 60

Drake Jackson during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Tavante Beckett during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
43 / 60

Tavante Beckett during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
44 / 60

Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Alize Mack during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
45 / 60

Alize Mack during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Alex Brown during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
46 / 60

Alex Brown during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Javon McKinley during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
47 / 60

Javon McKinley during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Athletic Trainer Dave Granito during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
48 / 60

Detroit Lions Head Athletic Trainer Dave Granito during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Anthony Lynn during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
49 / 60

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Anthony Lynn during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Jonathan Adams Jr. during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
50 / 60

Jonathan Adams Jr. during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Jake Hausmann during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
51 / 60

Jake Hausmann during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Jonathan Adams Jr. during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
52 / 60

Jonathan Adams Jr. during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Jermar Jefferson during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
53 / 60

Jermar Jefferson during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Sage Surratt during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
54 / 60

Sage Surratt during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Hunter Thedford during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
55 / 60

Hunter Thedford during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Alijah Holder during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
56 / 60

Alijah Holder during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Jerry Jacobs during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
57 / 60

Jerry Jacobs during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Sage Surratt during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
58 / 60

Sage Surratt during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Tight Ends Coach Ben Johnson & Alize Mack during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
59 / 60

Detroit Lions Tight Ends Coach Ben Johnson & Alize Mack during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Ifeatu Melifonwu during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
60 / 60

Ifeatu Melifonwu during Rookie Minicamp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"Just that mentality they had -- the linebacker mentality they had," Barnes said. "Can't nobody take that away from them. I want to develop as a player like that.

"Just downhill, making plays. Big plays. In order to be a good linebacker in this league, you have to take everything to heart. That means putting in effort, putting in overtime. Studying.

"For me, playing linebacker is physical. Watching those guys stokes me up. The old souls. People talking about winning, accomplishing things, it drives me. It drives me all the time."

Related Content

news

TIM AND MIKE: Rookie minicamp observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions rookie minicamp.
news

O'Hara's Media Mock Draft revisited: Who got it right

This year's Media Mock Draft proved once again that dreams can become reality.
news

Okudah excited to work with new coaches, fellow young cornerbacks

Cornerback Jeff Okudah said he's trending toward 100 percent, and is looking forward to working with the new coaches and the rest of the Lions' young CB room this year.
news

Lomas Brown shares his thoughts on Lions' first-round selection of Penei Sewell

Lions Legend Lomas Brown's first impression of Penei Sewell was that the Detroit Lions drafted the right man to play right tackle and elevate the status of their offensive line.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from the 2021 NFL Draft

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Running back Jermar Jefferson

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Lions' seventh-round selection of running back Jermar Jefferson.
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Linebacker Derrick Barnes

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Lions' fourth-round selection of linebacker Derrick Barnes.
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Lions' fourth-round selection of wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Lions' third-round selection of cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu.
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive tackle Alim McNeill

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Lions' third-round selection of defensive tackle Alim McNeill.
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Lions' second-round selection of defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike.
Advertising