O'HARA: What we learned from Week 9

Campbell wants the offense to be more aggressive in getting the ball downfield to the receivers. That won't be easy, given the size of the players: Kalif Raymond is 5-8 and Amon-Ra St. Brown an even 6 feet.

"We're going to need to find a way to pull the trigger on some of those one-on-ones," Campbell said. "Whether we design it that way, you've got to win (the matchups).

"He (Goff) certainly has the arm and accuracy to do it. It's something we need to work at. It's everybody."

Sure bets: If there was a sure bet in Week 9 it was that the Bills (5-2) would beat the Jaguars (1-6). Didn't work that way, though. Final score: Jags 9, Bills 6.

Another sure thing: Cowboys (6-1) at home over Broncos (4-4 and staggering after a 3-0 start). Another one that didn't go as planned. Broncos 30, Cowboys 16.