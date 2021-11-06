TWENTYMAN: How Lions rookies have fared through first half of season

After a slow start to the season with just six catches in Detroit's first three games, St. Brown caught six passes for 70 yards Week 4 vs. Chicago. He followed that up with a seven-catch performance Week 5 in Minnesota and five more receptions Week 6 vs. Cincinnati. He was the only receiver to catch a pass (three for 46 yards) in last week's loss to the Eagles.

Head coach Dan Campbell said they're going to try and find ways to get St. Brown the ball more moving forward. He's totaled 27 receptions and 250 yards in eight games with no touchdowns. While his offensive production has been somewhat modest, St. Brown is a physical player and has been very good as a blocker down the field in the run and screen games.

Linebacker Derrick Barnes

The fourth-round pick out of Purdue has split duties with Jalen Reeves-Maybin next to Alex Anzalone and is playing mostly the MIKE linebacker role when on the field. Barnes is tied with Reeves-Maybin for the fourth most tackles on the team with 34. He's also got two tackles for loss and a pass defended. His speed and physicality stands out among Detroit's linebackers, and the more reps he gets the more plays he'll make. He's been making the defensive calls alongside Anzalone and is progressing nicely as an impact player for Detroit's defense.

Running back Jermar Jefferson

The rookie running back hasn't gotten much of an opportunity behind D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams on the depth chart and not earning a significant special teams role out of camp. He's only been active for two games so far, but got his first opportunity to play significant snaps last week against the Eagles with Williams missing the game due to a thigh injury.